Miracle Mile Advisors Continues Growth Trajectory, Welcoming Two Firms With Combined Client Assets of $600 Million

The new advisors join the firm as partners and are granted Class A shares under Miracle Mile's unique ownership structure

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors ("Miracle Mile" or "the firm") – a national, award-winning, and independent registered investment adviser (RIA) offering highly customized, holistic wealth management services to high-net-worth clients across the nation – today announced the expansion of its national footprint with the addition of Baltimore-based Caplan Financial Group and Chicago-based Advisory Partners. Caplan Financial Group serves predominantly high-net-worth clients, managing approximately $350 million in total client assets, while Advisory Partners operates a family office model for a select group of ultra-high-net-worth clients representing approximately $250 million in client assets.

Miracle Mile CEO Bruce Milam said, "We continue to attract high-performing advisors with sophisticated clientele who recognize our dynamic culture, best-in-class offerings, and advisor-centric support to enhance their ability to deliver bespoke service to their clients."

Further propelling Miracle Mile's recruiting success is its unique equity offering. The firm issues Class A shares to new partners, the same class the firm leadership, founders and private equity partner, Corsair Capital, hold.

"The way we set up our equity ensures that all stakeholders have the same significant vested interest in our continued success and growth," Mr. Milam added. "This growth opportunity is resonating in the marketplace."

Mitch Caplan, Founder at Caplan Financial Group, said, "Many of our clients have been with us for twenty-plus years. They highly value the objective and honest advice we consistently provide. The people at Miracle Mile are deep-seated in these same values. What's more, they offer a more robust platform for planning and investing than we would ever have been able to build on our own. So, now that we've joined Miracle Mile, we know that our clients and their families will enjoy the expert advice and personalized attention they have been accustomed to for generations to come."

Nate Angelo, Miracle Mile's Head of Wealth Management, said, "We're constantly expanding our offerings – including our estate, financial, and tax planning capabilities – both to promote organic growth among our existing advisors and to attract new ones such as Caplan Financial Group and Advisory Partners. We're looking forward to supporting all our financial professionals and continuing to share the Miracle Mile story with other advisors seeking to maximize their growth efforts."

Turkey Hill Management, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Caplan Financial Group.

Miracle Mile Advisors is a registered investment advisor committed to providing dynamic financial planning and custom investment management to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Miracle Mile's advisors integrate clients' ambitions with best-in-class guidance, advice, and technology and have been recognized across leading industry awards such as Barron's, Financial Times, Forbes, Inc., and InvestmentNews. Most recently, Miracle Mile was named RIA of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has team locations in San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. To learn more, visit: www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

