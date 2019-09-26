Miracle Mile Advisors' Duncan Rolph Honored on Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors List

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Rolph, CFP®, Managing Partner of Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, has been named to Barron's distinguished list of Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to be in the company of such a talented group of advisors," said Rolph. "Since our Firm's founding, we have consistently strived to innovate. We feel passionately about providing sophisticated financial advice backed by a team of amazing professionals. I wouldn't be on this list without the support of my incredible team."

The list is comprised of the nation's top advisors based on several key factors including the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated and the quality of the advisors' practice. Rolph is the firm's first employee to be recognized by Barron's as a top wealth advisor.

Rolph has over 20 years of experience in constructing detailed financial planning solutions for high net worth individuals. He advises on a range of topics including investment policy development, portfolio construction, risk management and wealth transfer planning.

"I love what I do and I'm looking forward to the future of our firm," says Rolph. "Every day, we have the chance to exceed our clients' expectations and make a positive impact in their lives, a mission I am proud to be a part of."

In addition to Rolph's prominent achievement, Miracle Mile Advisors has recently earned multiple coveted recognitions for its distinct team culture and top-tier service. The firm was named one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing RIAs by FA Magazine and a Top 300 RIA by Financial Times, as well as a Best Place to Work by Los Angeles Business Journal, InvestmentNews and Inc. Magazine.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, customized and objective financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies for risk management.

