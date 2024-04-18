Miracle Mile Advisors Enhances C-suite by Hiring Matt Dmytryszyn to Serve as Chief Investment Officer

Addition of new CIO signals emphasis on investment research as key differentiator for RIAs serving high-net-worth individuals

Appointment follows office opening in Seattle earlier this year

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors ("Miracle Mile" or "the firm") – a national, award-winning and independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering highly customized, holistic wealth management services to high-net-worth clients across the nation – today announced it appointed Matt Dmytryszyn, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer.

In this role, Dmytryszyn will lead the firm's Investments Team, chair the investment committee and direct Miracle Mile's research agenda. He will oversee portfolio management, trading and strategy implementation with the team, ensuring that the firm's clients will receive the highest level of guidance to inform investment performance. Dmytryszyn will report to Bruce Milam, the firm's CEO.

"Matt's analytical approach to complex issues and executive leadership style will yield penetrating, forward-looking research and guidance, giving our clients and advisors a critical advantage in today's ever-changing investment landscape," said Mr. Milam. "As Miracle Mile continues to expand across the country and bring on more advisors, I look forward to seeing how Matt and the rest of our Investments Team will complement our firm's ongoing effort to deliver added value to the clients we serve."

Most recently, Dmytryszyn served as Chief Investment Officer for Telemus Capital, a $3 billion RIA Kovitz Investment Group Partners acquired in March. Previously, he was a Principal Senior Research Analyst with Chicago-based LaSalle Street Capital Management. During his career, he has also held research positions at Russell Investments and Piper Jaffray.

Over his more than 25 years in financial services, Dmytryszyn has been active in his communities. He served two years as the Chairman of the Associate Board for the local United Way and is a board member of Bridge Communities, an organization that aims to transition homeless families to self-sufficiency by working with partners to provide mentoring, housing and supportive services.

Dmytryszyn has degrees in Finance and Accounting from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

Mr. Dmytryszyn said, "Providing authoritative and proprietary research is increasingly becoming a critical differentiator for elite RIAs, with advisors today looking for every edge possible to navigate the current dynamic market environment and develop customized investment strategies for their high-net-worth clients. I am humbled to join Miracle Mile at this time, and I look forward to building upon its track record of growth and history of delivering a unique client-service experience to investors across the country."

Earlier this year, Miracle Mile opened an office in Seattle to enable continued expansion in the growing Pacific Northwest market and welcomed two firms with combined client assets of $600 million in Baltimore and Chicago. In 2022, Miracle Mile merged with Karp Capital Management and received investment from private equity firm Corsair Capital. The firm now oversees approximately $5.7 billion in total client assets, 27 advisors and more than 70 total employees as of February 29, 2024.

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a registered investment advisor that provides dynamic financial planning and customized investment management to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions nationwide. Miracle Mile's financial professionals offer best-in-class guidance, advice, and technology to support their clients' goals. They have received multiple industry awards from organizations, including Barron's, Financial Times, Forbes, and InvestmentNews.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm also has offices across the country in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Chicago, San Diego, and Portland, OR. For more information, please visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

