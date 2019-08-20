Miracle Mile Advisors Grows by Adding Steven Jaksch as Director to Newport Beach Office

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, welcomes Steven Jaksch as Director to its team. Jaksch has nearly two decades of experience in providing personalized and practical financial advice to high net worth individuals and families.

Prior to joining Miracle Mile Advisors, Steven served as Vice President, Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab where he advised clients in areas of estate planning, wealth management, portfolio recommendations and retirement planning.

"We are very excited to welcome Steven to our team. His background of excellent service, longstanding client relationships and strong planning approach will add tremendous value to the Newport Beach office," says Kevin Barlow, Managing Director of the firm.

Jaksch is the first addition to the firm's Newport Beach advisory team since opening the office earlier this year.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Miracle Mile team. With the recent rise of independent advisory firms, Miracle Mile has been at the forefront of growth and innovation, which is why I was drawn to them. I'm looking forward to a long, successful partnership," says Jaksch.

In addition to growing the Orange County team, Miracle Mile has recently added an Associate Portfolio Manager, Kevin Koehler, and Operations Manager, Marla Wooton, to its Los Angeles headquarters. Miracle Mile Advisors manages approximately $1.7 billion dollars.

For media inquiries, please contact Brian Hart at 215-429-8569 or brian@flackable.com.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice through active indexing to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies. To learn more about Miracle Mile Advisors, please visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

Antonia Burchman

Miracle Mile Advisors

310-246-1243

aburchman@miraclemileadvisors.com

Brian Hart

Flackable, LLC

215-429-8569

brian@flackable.com

SOURCE Miracle Mile Advisors

Related Links

http://www.miraclemileadvisors.com

