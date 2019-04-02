Miracle Mile Advisors Named a Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews for Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors, one of California's fastest growing independent investment advisory firms, has been named a 2019 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers for the second year in a row by InvestmentNews.

Miracle Mile Advisors is among this year's class of top 75 best places to work. Employer and employee surveys ranging from company culture, benefits, career paths and more were all taken into consideration in the selection process.

"This firm was built upon the foundational belief that all of our team members should love what they do, and love where they do it," said Brock Moseley, founder of Miracle Mile Advisors. "At Miracle Mile Advisors, our team is truly a family, and we wouldn't want it any other way."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. The list is a first of its kind for the financial advisory industry.

"InvestmentNews is pleased to recognize firms with supportive cultures where advisors can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO/Publisher, InvestmentNews. "They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices."

Miracle Mile Advisors will be honored at the Top Advisory Firm Summit on November 13 in Chicago.

Miracle Mile Advisors' recognitions further solidify their position as an industry leader in providing a second-to-none culture for team members and clients, unlike traditional Wall Street firms. This recognition is the second "Best Places to Work" from InvestmentNews, followed by last year's Los Angeles Business Journal "Best Places to Work" honor.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, customized and objective financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies for risk management.

