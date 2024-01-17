Miracle Mile Advisors Opens Seattle Office, Expanding Advisor Recruitment and Equity Ownership Growth Strategy

Firm Hosts 2024 Strategic Planning and Board Meeting in Seattle to Outline National and Regional Growth Plans

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Mile Advisors ("Miracle Mile" or "the firm") – a national, award-winning and independent registered investment adviser (RIA) offering highly customized, holistic wealth management to high-net-worth clients across the nation – today announced the opening of its Seattle office. The move represents the expansion of its ongoing financial advisor recruitment initiative to a sixth location nationwide.

The office opening coincides with the firm's annual strategic planning and board meeting, held in 1730 Minor Avenue offices.

Bruce Milam, Chief Executive Officer, and Nate Angelo, Head of Wealth Management, who recently joined Miracle Mile to accelerate the firm's next phase of growth, will lead the new downtown office. The space includes approximately 3,000 square feet and has the capacity for over 25 teammates, including the recently hired Director of Technology and a Wealth and Estate Strategist.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Seattle, a key strategic market for wealth management activity in the Pacific Northwest and a city where Bruce and I have deep connections," Angelo said. "Miracle Mile is committed to bringing on the industry's most talented and motivated advisors, providing a personalized experience that fully supports them as they serve their clients and standing out as the destination of choice for advisors seeking a long-term partner for mutual success at every stage of their careers."

Recently, Miracle Mile merged with Karp Capital Management and received investment from Corsair Capital. Consistently recognized as one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs, Miracle Mile has over $5 billion in client assets and over 25 advisors. Miracle Mile aims to grow the firm through the recruitment of financial advisors while enabling all Miracle Mile advisors to become equity holders in the firm.

"Adding another office in the Pacific Northwest was a no-brainer for Miracle Mile," Milam said. "Not only is it home to countless high-net-worth households who need and deserve an elevated wealth management experience, but the financial advisor talent in the area has few rivals compared to anywhere else in the country. We look forward to recruiting professionals who want to be a part of our special culture, have a proven ability to forge meaningful relationships with clients, and have the desire to become part owners of the firm."

About Miracle Mile Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors is a registered investment advisor committed to providing dynamic financial planning and custom investment management to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Miracle Mile's advisors integrate clients' ambitions with best-in-class guidance, advice, and technology and have been recognized across leading industry awards such as Barron's, Financial Times, Forbes, Inc., and InvestmentNews.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm also has team locations in San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon. To learn more, visit: www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

