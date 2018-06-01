Miracle Mile Shops™ & Satisfi Labs, Inc. Introduce Interactive AI Personality To Enhance Customer Service

Jules is an AI conversation interface developed by Miracle Mile Shops and Satisfi Labs, an automated conversation platform that combines the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence with the ease of real conversation. Jules separates herself from other chatbots in the retail space with her witty, sassy and trendy personality, which reflects the center's large audience of chic and lively shoppers. Jules will not be caught engaging in robotic commentary as she uses her spirited personality to converse with guests through Facebook Messenger.

"As a fun embodiment and accurate portrayal of our brand, we are excited to introduce Jules to our customers as a meaningful way to enhance their experience while on property," said Wendy Albert, senior director of marketing of Miracle Mile Shops. "Guest engagement is important to us and Jules will undoubtedly provide quick-witted, productive responses in real time throughout the center."

Much like the city in which she resides, Jules is available 24/7 to address a variety of guest inquiries that pertain to the center's stores, restaurants, shows, and more. Jules can provide operational information about Miracle Mile Shops, such as parking and security, suggestions of where to shop for certain items or food and beverage options nearby, and unique information for upcoming events or shows. She is location-based and able to provide specific feedback to users' inquiries based on where they are in the center.

"With so many shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues on The Strip, utilizing technology already on most guest's devices, such as Facebook Messenger, to elevate guest experience is a brilliant strategy," said Justine Santa Cruz, VP of Product at Satisfi Labs. "As Miracle Mile Shops continues to experience an increase in foot traffic, it is important to integrate AI that is scalable and easy to use for every new visitor."

Recent contemporary additions to the center include trendsetting sunglasses brand QUAY Australia's first-to-market store, NYX Professional Makeup's premier Las Vegas location and the world's first land-based robotic bar, Tipsy Robot. Additionally, Morphe will open its first-to-market location later this month. The implementation of a conversational AI personality is Miracle Mile Shops' latest milestone in revolutionizing Las Vegas retail.

To meet Jules, please message Miracle Mile Shops at https://www.facebook.com/MiracleMileLV/.

About Miracle Mile Shops™

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino features more than a mile of 200 shops, tempting restaurants and live entertainment venues at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. The center is home to M·A·C Cosmetics, a leading brand of professional cosmetics; Sephora; the only Las Vegas location of NYX Professional Makeup; premier blow out salon, Drybar; H&M; GUESS; Flight 23 at Footaction, one of only three in the country; Tipsy Robot, the first land-based cocktail bar operated by robots; PBR Rock Bar & Grill, boasting a Strip-side location with excellent food, drinks and bull riding; Buffalo Wild Wings; Chicago popcorn legend Garrett Popcorn Shops' only Las Vegas location; Nacho Daddy, home of the world-famous Scorpion Shot; 15,000-square-foot bar and restaurant Cabo Wabo® Cantina; Las Vegas' very own Sin City Brewing Co.; Club Tattoo, featuring some of the best tattoo artists and body piercers in the nation; as well as a multi-million dollar fountain show. Miracle Mile Shops is an affiliate of Institutional Mall Investors LLC, a co-investment venture owned by Miller Capital Advisory, Inc. and CalPERS.

Miracle Mile Shops is open 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. – midnight Friday – Saturday. For more information, call (888) 800-8284 or visit www.miraclemileshopslv.com. Keep up with the latest Miracle Mile Shops news via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an artificial intelligence conversation platform that combines the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence with the ease of real conversation. Satisfi Labs offers a unique location-based, mobile solution which enhances the in and out of venue & retail experience by customers 24/7. It has created one of the largest AI networks in the world, specifically engineered to interact with numerous data sources to ensure efficiency and accuracy. When paired with a robust system of customer touch points, Satisfi Labs offers unparalleled consumer insight, making it one of the top intelligence companies turning data into intelligent action. More information can be found at https://www.satis.fi.

