Miracle Named Advanced Partner with Amazon Web Services

NOVI, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Software Systems, Inc. is happy to announce a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an 'Advanced Partner. Miracle is thrilled to transition from being a 'Select Consulting Partner' to the 'Advanced Tier.' This exciting partnership is mutually beneficial for AWS and Miracle as they continue to serve clients with reliable, scalable and cost-effective cloud computing solutions.

"Being named as an Advanced Partner by AWS is a testament to Miracle's delivery capabilities, certifications, customer success and commitment to cloud-first solutions," said Prasad Lokam, CEO of Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

As part of the AWS Partner Network, Miracle will utilize Amazon's world-class Cloud Infrastructure and Services to help clients build their Digital Enterprise with a cloud-first mindset. Miracle works with global enterprises to build robust, secure, modern business platforms on the AWS cloud, enabling them to accelerate innovation, and improve scalability and operational efficiency.

"With this Advanced Tier status, our team will have access to more tools and a larger knowledge base, along with the ability to connect with AWS experts," said Santosh Soni, Sr. VP of Software Services Group at Miracle. "This partnership helps us tremendously to continue serving our customers better every day, providing more options in the solutions and delivery space, accelerating client product development efforts around cloud, data and digital areas of transformation."

The Cloud has become the go-to solution for many enterprises looking to cut down on infrastructure costs and focus on IT solutions. When migrating data and workloads to AWS with Miracle, organizations will have access to a comprehensive breadth of tools, technologies and services along with the industry knowledge and expertise that makes the cloud migration journey seamless. Working with Miracle and AWS will advance your digital transformation journey by unlocking new business opportunities and helping to determine where and how the cloud can deliver maximum value to your business.

From migration to management, Miracle and AWS provide services and support to drive your business objectives and organizational goals forward in an efficient, cost-effective and secure manner.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services provides highly reliable cloud computing services to customers in a low-cost manner. The AWS infrastructure platform is reliable and scalable, which makes it no surprise AWS 'powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world.'

About Miracle

With over 25 years of expertise in delivering cutting edge business solutions driven by technology and 2500+ employees across the globe, Miracle strives to use innovation and IT to drive forward the digital journey of their customers. Miracle is headquartered in Novi, Michigan, USA, with offices around the world.

Siva Kusampudi | Manager - Web and Social Experience

Email : [email protected]

Phone : (248)-233-7020

SOURCE Miracle Software Systems