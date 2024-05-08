Miracle Noodle™ Introduces Egg White Noodles

Brand expands its better-for-you noodle portfolio by launching protein-packed Egg White Noodles, aligning with the trend of consumers increasing daily protein.

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Noodle™, a company known for pioneering the use of konjac in noodles and rice since 2006, is announcing its NEW addition: Egg White Noodles. The noodles are available in two delicious varieties – Egg White Vermicelli Noodles and Egg White Spaghetti Noodles. Founded by Jonathan Carp, MD, Miracle Noodle has consistently focused on food innovation, catering to wellness-driven health-conscious consumers looking for nutritious, alternatives to common foods.

High protein products have gained popularity in recent years and show no signs of slowing down. According to Google Trends, the search "high protein" reached a five year high in early 2023 and has remained high ever since.

"In response to the growing trend of protein-enriched diets, especially important for aging populations, fitness enthusiasts, and those looking for an easy and delicious way to incorporate more protein into their diet, Miracle Noodle has developed Egg White Noodles that boast 10 grams of high-quality protein per serving," said Jonathan Carp, MD, founder of Miracle Noodle.

Like all products in the Miracle Noodle range, these noodles maintain a low carbohydrate profile, aligning perfectly with most fitness and health-based eating plans, making them an ideal choice for a large audience looking to add protein in a fun, approachable, new way. Each serving of the new Egg White Noodles has less than 1 gram of carbohydrates. With the introduction of Egg White Noodles, Miracle Noodle continues to redefine the possibilities of healthy eating for noodle and pasta lovers.

Miracle Noodle's Egg White Vermicelli and Spaghetti Noodles will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide with broader distribution on Amazon and Thrive Market underway. This expansion ensures that more consumers can easily access this trailblazing, health-forward product.

About Miracle Noodle

Miracle Noodle was founded in 2006 by Jonathan Carp, MD, after he was introduced to the 'miraculous' konjac plant during a visit to Japan. Since then, Miracle Noodle has been committed to supporting healthy lifestyles with delicious, convenient, and balanced options that fit seamlessly into a variety of lifestyles.

Miracle Noodle's products range from ready-to-eat meals, plant-based rice and noodles, broths and their latest launch, Egg White Noodles. The company's products align with low calorie, low carb, gluten-free, paleo, keto, diabetic and FODMAP diets. For more information and to find the closest Miracle Noodle retailer near you, please visit miraclenoodle.com and follow @miraclenoodle on social media.

