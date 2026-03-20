'Miracle of Life' Dr. George Delgado Joins Aureum Therapeutics, Inc. in Pioneering Transformative and Life-Saving Treatments

Biotechnology Company Explores Intricate Mechanisms of Pregnancy to Develop Groundbreaking Treatments for Cancer and Recurrent Miscarriage

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging pregnancy immunology as a framework for developing innovative healing solutions for cancer and recurrent miscarriage, announced today the appointment of Dr. George Delgado to its leadership team. His appointment as Chief Medical Officer underscores the company's commitment to advancing its research and clinical programs in the field of reproductive immunology and oncology.

Dr. George Delgado Joins Aureum Therapeutics Famela Ramos, President and CEO of Aureum Therapeutics

Dr. Delgado is one of the pioneers of the abortion pill reversal—a treatment that, according to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN), has saved over 8,000 babies to date.

Aureum Therapeutics has developed a placenta-based immunotherapy that kills cancer by selectively targeting blood vessels that feed the tumor. The therapy has been successfully used in patients with no side effects and has received support from the FDA for clinical development. An extension of the Company's research is two approaches that successfully prevent pregnancy loss. These medications are expected to enter clinical trials in Q4 of 2026.

"Aureum Therapeutics is not afraid to put God, patients, and scientific data first. This is unheard of in this industry, and I am proud to join the Team in bringing our science-based immunotherapy of cancer and recurrent miscarriage to the general population," said Dr. Delgado. "I look forward to working with Famela Ramos who has been a leader in both the biomedical and pro-life communities. She is chairwoman of Real Choices Chula Vista, a pregnancy resource center, has published eight peer reviewed papers, and is an inventor on 29 patents issued and published."

Dr. Delgado received his undergraduate degree at St. Mary's College of California where he graduated summa cum laude and received the biology department's Carlos Freitas Award, a top honor. He attended medical school at UC Davis and completed his residency training at Santa Monica Hospital/UCLA. He has given numerous presentations to various groups on medical and bioethical topics.

"I am thrilled to welcome this well-renowned physician to our team," said Famela Ramos, President and CEO of Aureum Therapeutics, Inc. "Dr. Delgado brings practical and clinical expertise in the immunology and endocrinology of early pregnancy. His deep understanding of how the maternal immune system naturally tolerates and protects a developing fetus complements our innovative approach to restoring immune tolerance in cases of recurrent pregnancy loss while unlocking alternate strategies to overcome immune evasion in cancer. Furthermore, his clinical insight, research leadership, and commitment to advancing life-affirming therapies make him the ideal leader to guide our clinical programs. Together, we are poised to turn the miracle of pregnancy into a beacon of hope and transformative treatments that save pregnancies and defeat cancer."

Dr. Delgado will review existing patient data the Company has generated and will leverage scientific and clinical experiences to advance the Company's products through the FDA process. Currently, the Company has two clinical programs in oncology and two preclinical programs in preventing recurrent miscarriages.

About Aureum Therapeutics

Aureum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to preserving and protecting life by harnessing the immunology of pregnancy to develop innovative immunotherapies. Building on foundational insights from pregnancy biology, where the maternal immune system naturally tolerates a genetically distinct fetus, the Company is advancing placenta-based and tolerance-restoring approaches to prevent recurrent pregnancy loss (miscarriages) and to defeat cancer through targeted mechanisms, such as disrupting tumor-feeding blood vessels with demonstrated patient safety and FDA-supported clinical progress. With two oncology programs in the clinic and two preclinical programs poised for recurrent miscarriage trials in Q4 2026, Aureum Therapeutics translates the miracle of pregnancy into transformative, life-affirming treatments for patients facing these devastating conditions. For more information, visit aureumtherapeutics.com.

Media Contact

Famela Ramos

President and CEO

Aureum Therapeutics, Incorporated

+1 (858) 439 7751

[email protected]

Website: https://www.aureumtherapeutics.com/

SOURCE Aureum Therapeutics