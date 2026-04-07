"Miracle Plant" or "Gas Station Heroin?" Oh Gross! Podcast Investigates Kratom Deaths and Debate

LOS ANGELES, Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As deaths linked to kratom continue to be reported across the United States, fueling debate over its safety and regulation, Webby-nominated podcast Oh Gross!, hosted by Kara Kurcz and produced by Motiv8 Media, investigates the country's most polarizing substance in a multi-episode series, now available on the Oh Gross! YouTube Channel.

Follow Oh Gross! Wherever You Get Your Podcast (L) Oh Gross! Host Kara Kurcz (R) Jennie Lasater

The 3-episode examination, hosted by investigative producer and journalist Kara Kurcz, talks with experts who support a regulated version of kratom and those who oppose its use. Jennie Lasater and Kurcz explore the growing divide in how kratom is used, perceived, and regulated—speaking with scientists, advocates, and grieving parents to examine what is known about the herbal supplement and where questions remain. Listeners can also explore all episodes here.

"Oh Gross! is a space where no topic is off-limits, so people can get real answers," said Kara Kurcz.

The investigation was sparked by a personal connection. Kurcz began digging into kratom after a friend's girlfriend, who had used kratom for years to stay off opioids, died following a kratom-related incident connected to 7-Oh (7-hydroxymitragynine). The FDA and NIDA have both warned that "7-OH has a mu-opioid receptor binding affinity 14-22 times greater than morphine." In Los Angeles County alone, health officials recently reported six fatal overdoses since April 2024 specifically tied to 7-OH. The show also explores emerging data around kratom use alongside substances such as alcohol or antihistamines.

At the center of the first episode, "Gas Station Heroin: The Kratom Crisis," is Hunter Baker, a teenager who died after taking kratom for a headache. Toxicology showed only kratom was in his system, and it was not the potent 7-OH compound.

His mother, Randi Meade, has since become an advocate for greater research and transparency around kratom use and has pushed for regulatory changes in her state of Nebraska.

"Kratom is something people feel strongly about on all sides. Our goal isn't to tell listeners what to think; it's to create a space where real conversations can happen and questions can be answered. Then consumers can make informed choices," says Kurcz.

The 3-episode series includes:

Episode 1: "Gas Station Heroin: The Kratom Crisis," centers on the story of Hunter Baker, a teenager who died with kratom in his system and no other substances identified.

Episode 2: Features Dr. Christopher McCurdy, a University of Florida chemist who has been studying kratom for decades.

Episode 3: Features Emmy-nominated documentarian Joanne Rubino, who spent over a year following stories of kratom users nationwide.

Kratom is a plant derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, and is sold as an herbal supplement in gas stations, smoke shops, and online, depending on varying state laws. It is often marketed as a natural mood booster or pain reliever, with advocates pointing to its role in managing chronic pain or opioid withdrawal. At the same time, researchers and public health officials have raised concerns about its effects on the brain, its potential for dependency, and risks associated with unregulated manufacturing, concentrated extractions, or combinations with other substances. Across the U.S., regulation remains inconsistent. Some states and municipalities have banned kratom entirely, while others have implemented age limits, labeling requirements, and other states have no regulations at all, leaving consumers to navigate a complex and often confusing landscape.

The episode "Gas Station Heroin: The Kratom Crisis" has been nominated for a 2026 Webby Award in the Podcast: Science & Education category, marking the show's second nomination since its fall 2024 launch.

Watch the full kratom investigation at https://ohgross.com, or on YouTube here, preview the Oh Gross! trailer, and follow the ongoing conversation on social @itsohgross.

Public voting for the Webby Awards is open through April 16: https://wbby.co/57425N

About "Oh Gross!"

"Oh Gross!" is a Webby-nominated podcast that explores misunderstood and often avoided topics through real conversations, expert insight, and sometimes even a touch of humor. Hosted by Kara Kurcz alongside co-hosts Jennie Lasater and Molly Brandenberger, the show takes complex and uncomfortable conversations and presents information that is accessible, clear, and grounded in expert facts.

The podcast is produced by Motiv8 Media, with Kara Kurcz, Brian Lee, and David Landsness serving as executive producers.

SOURCE Motiv8 Media Inc.