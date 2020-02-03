Miracle Software Systems Becomes Gold Partners with UiPath

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Software Systems, Inc. is proud to announce that we are now Gold Partners with UiPath as of December 2019. This promotion to the Gold tier is a representation of the certified experts within Miracle and the customer excellence delivered through our RPA projects.

UiPath is a global software company, focused on RPA, Process Mining and Automation combining AI, ML and analytics for an efficient automated process. Founded in 2005, they are one of the fastest growing software companies and rated as a leader in Robotic Process Automation.

Through this partnership, Miracle and UiPath will deliver enterprise scale programs for Robotic Process Automation. Our certified and committed team, combined with UiPath's Enterprise RPA Platform allows our customers to bring efficiency, improve operations and reduce costs through automation.

"Automation/RPA is a key component of our customer's digital transformation journey and RPA is playing a key role in this journey," said CEO of Miracle Software Systems, Inc., Prasad Lokam. "With UiPath we are able to better serve our customers needs for automation and becoming a Gold Partner reflects the success that we have achieved together."

UiPath currently serves over 50 percent of the Fortune 500 companies, and fully understands the push for future-forward technologies like automation and AI. This mindset is not only beneficial but akin to the one Miracle Software Systems has as they strive to stay ahead of the digital curve.

About Miracle

Miracle Software Systems, Inc. is a Global Systems Integrator and Minority Certified firm with over 25 years of expertise in delivering cutting edge business solutions driven by technology. With over 2,500 employees across the globe, Miracle strives to use innovation and IT to drive forward the digital journeys of their customers. Miracle is headquartered in Novi, Michigan USA with offices around the world.

