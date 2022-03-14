Miracle Software Systems, Inc Achieves SAP Gold Level Status in the SAP® PartnerEdge Program

NOVI, Mich., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Software Systems, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SAP gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the company's exceptional delivery capabilities, extensive competency working with SAP, and ability in driving business value to its customers.

"Having achieved SAP gold partner status demonstrates our strong commitment to SAP and their channel program. This is a result of our strong customer references, unique SAP offerings, and ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications. We believe our innovative approach to SAP solutions enables us to meet our customers' needs, ensuring that all their requirements are fulfilled to the highest standards" said Prasad Lokam, CEO of Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

This partnership status will allow the company to gain access to a wide range of software tools and solutions that their customers demand. Through this engagement, Miracle Software Systems can help enterprises optimize their business processes, and will take an active part in the support, customization, and deployment of SAP solution-based systems. The SAP PartnerEdge program also provides the enablement tools, training, resources, and support needed to build high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs, quickly and cost-effectively.

About SAP

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping numerous organizations to run their business at their best. SAP cloud ecosystem enables customers across industries to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With intelligence embedded in its core technology, the advanced software provides everything you need to run an intelligent enterprise and achieve future growth prospects without costly integration.

About Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

Miracle Software Systems, Inc. is a leading IT services provider focused on digital transformation for enterprises of all sizes. Over the past 27 years, Miracle has been growing out of the bounds and delivering successful SAP services and solutions to our customers. We have been a national implementation and EDGE development partner of SAP since 1997. Miracle offers end-to-end solutions around SAP S/4HANA® as well as SAP Business Technology Platform to address the growing business needs of the customers. Our proven competency in SAP solutions and commitment to excellence enables us to be a trusted partner for many of our customers.

