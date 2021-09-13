Miracle Software Systems, Inc. Achieves Select Tier Services Partner Status with Snowflake

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Software Systems, Inc. a global systems integrator, is proud to announce that it has achieved "Select" tier partner status with Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud. Together, Miracle and Snowflake offer customers an end-to-end solution that gives seamless access to data and empowers the modernization of legacy data warehouses to a new multi-cloud-based platform.

As a Select services partner, Miracle can leverage Snowflake's data sharing capabilities to implement better solutions for its customers to attain meaningful insights and solve data analytics problems. Through this partnership, Miracle enables its customers to benefit from Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse that stores massive amounts of data in a cost-effective manner and allows large digital enterprises to easily and rapidly create data-driven solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Snowflake and look forward to continued collaboration to help organizations quickly access, utilize, and maximize the value of their data. By pairing our deep integration expertise with Snowflake's unique cloud-built architecture, we enable our clients to accelerate their path to analytics and to make insight-driven business decisions," said Prasad Lokam, CEO of Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

About Miracle:

Miracle Software Systems is a Minority Certified Private Business headquartered in Novi, Michigan, with over 27 years of experience delivering best-in-class solutions for enterprises across the globe. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience, we empower organizations to access, analyze, and take action on their data. Being a market leader in the integration space, a variety of industries trust Miracle to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses.

About Snowflake:

Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing company that brings the power of AI-driven Augmented Analytics to enterprises. It helps organizations easily discover and securely share live data across their business, customers, and partners. Snowflake's platform powers the ability to explore deeper into essential data and also provides a seamless experience across multiple clouds to execute diverse analytic workloads wherever data lives or wherever users are located.

