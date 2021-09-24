Miracle Software Systems, Inc. Attains Silver Tier Partner Status with Tricentis

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracle Software Systems, Inc., a global systems integrator, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved "Silver" partner status with Tricentis, the world's number one platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications. This marks Miracle's commitment to delivering greater value to its clients by strengthening its portfolio of testing services with advanced test accelerators and test automation frameworks.

As a Tricentis silver partner, Miracle will provide its clients with the tools required to create a robust, reliable, and repeatable testing strategy. By leveraging Tricentis's platform, along with Miracle's testing expertise, customers will witness the benefits of agile testing, continuous integration, delivery, and DevOps- eventually decreasing their time-to-market and improving end-to-end testing across their entire software testing life cycle.

"We're excited to achieve this (Silver Tier) partner status with Tricentis and look forward to continued collaboration to transform quality assurance programs for our clients. Our deep industry expertise coupled with Tricentis's Continuous Testing Platform, enables customers to deliver measurable business results including accelerated innovation, improved product quality, and optimized testing costs," said Prasad Lokam, CEO of Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

About Miracle

Miracle Software Systems is a Minority Certified Private Business headquartered in Novi, Michigan, with four test delivery centers located across the world. Miracle's test offerings include Managed Testing Services, Testing-as-a-service, Quality Assurance & Engineering, and Specialized Testing Services. Over the past 27 years, Miracle has helped numerous enterprises across verticals build quality software while improving time-to-market and reducing the cost of quality.

