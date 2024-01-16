miraDry® Appoints Medical Aesthetic Leaders Amber Edwards as Chair and Robert Catlin as New Chief Executive Officer

Amber Edwards continues on the Board of Directors in her new capacity as Chair and Robert Catlin joins miraDry as its Chief Executive Officer as the company looks to expand and reach more patients seeking a permanent solution for unwanted sweat and odor.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, the global medical device leader in underarm sweat and odor treatment, announces Amber Edwards as newly appointed Chair and Robert Catlin, former SVP and General Manager of Endo Aesthetics, as Chief Executive Officer. Arash Khazei will step down as Chief Executive Officer, continuing in the near term as a strategic advisor to the company. Together Ms. Edwards and Mr. Catlin bring a wealth of experience in global commercial excellence, positioning miraDry for significant expansion.

"We would like to thank Arash Khazei for his leadership over the past two and a half years. There has been an immense amount accomplished in building the infrastructure and optimizing miraDry operations in preparation for significant global growth," said Amber Edwards. "We are thrilled to have Rob Catlin join this dynamic team bringing broad commercial leadership experience in dermatologic and aesthetic categories. As a respected leader in the industry, Rob will help miraDry enter a new phase as we accelerate provider adoption and reach more patients to provide the relief they are seeking."

"I look forward to taking miraDry to the next level, building on the incredible progress that has been made since 1315 Capital acquired the company. There is tremendous market opportunity to accelerate awareness and adoption both in the US and globally, as validated by miraDry's 82% growth in China in 2023," said Mr. Catlin. "miraDry remains the first and only FDA-Cleared permanent solution for axillary hyperhidrosis, and with 90% patient satisfaction we expect it to maintain its leadership position in the growing hyperhidrosis category."

With over two decades of experience in the medical aesthetics and dermatology industry, Mr. Catlin brings a proven track record of performance, strategic leadership, and value creation to miraDry. He has led dynamic sales and marketing teams in the medical aesthetics category including the energy based medical device field, fostering a culture of excellence within organizations including Allergan, Ulthera (acquired by Merz), Medicis (acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals) and most recently Endo International.

About miraDry

miraDry is based in Newport Beach, CA and is a leading innovator in non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Utilizing thermal energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands, miraDry is a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive underarm sweat and odor. Since launch, more than 1,500 accounts in over 45 countries have performed a collective 450,000 treatments worldwide. miraDry is FDA-cleared and the only treatment of its kind with a notable 90% patient satisfaction1. For more information, visit www.miradry.com.

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion under management that provides expansion and growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, medical technology, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical & medical device outsourcing companies. 1315 Capital targets markets where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, visit www.1315capital.com.

