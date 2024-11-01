miraDry® Celebrates Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month and Hosts Global Virtual Event for Patients and Providers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, Inc., a leader in excessive underarm sweat treatment, proudly celebrates Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month this November by reinforcing its commitment to supporting those affected by hyperhidrosis. As a long-time sponsor of the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS), miraDry continues to champion effective solutions and advocates for those struggling with excessive sweating.

To commemorate Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, miraDry is engaging its providers worldwide to pledge to educate and advocate for patients around the world. The company is hosting a global virtual event, "Living without Limits: Effective Treatments for Excessive Underarm Sweat". This event will take place on November 19th at 5 pm PST, featuring Dr. Carolyn Jacob, a nationally recognized dermatologist and longtime miraDry provider from Chicago Dermatology. Dr. Jacob will discuss treatment options, share her clinical experience with miraDry, and highlight real-life patient success stories, all with the goal of empowering patients and educating providers.

"Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide," said Dr. Jacob. "As someone who treats hyperhidrosis frequently, discussing the condition with your provider is critical to finding relief. Furthermore, I've seen firsthand the transformative impact miraDry can have on patients' lives, boosting their confidence and freeing them from the limitations caused by excessive sweating."

miraDry has helped countless individuals around the globe manage underarm sweat, odor and hair with a proven success rate, boasting 90% patient satisfaction. The non-surgical treatment utilizes advanced thermal technology to permanently eliminate underarm sweat and odor glands while reducing hair of all colors, resulting in long-term relief not found in other treatments.

"At miraDry, we are dedicated to raising awareness about hyperhidrosis and the life-changing treatment options available," said Jill Wassil, Chief Marketing Officer at miraDry. "In partnership with our global providers, we hope to further elevate the discussion around the challenges patients face with excessive sweat and odor. We are proud to have a novel solution that delivers long-term results that improve patients' quality of life."

The event is free and open to patients and providers interested in learning more about miraDry. Registration details can be found here.

For more information about miraDry, visit www.miradry.com.

About miraDry:

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. With a focus on patient satisfaction and well-being, miraDry is committed to delivering superior results while enhancing individuals' confidence and quality of life. For more information, please visit miraDry.com.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society:

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by excessive sweating. The IHhS strives to raise awareness, enhance research, and provide educational resources to patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public. By fostering a community of support and knowledge exchange, the IHhS empowers individuals to navigate their hyperhidrosis journey and access effective treatment options. Learn more about the International Hyperhidrosis Society at SweatHelp.org.

