miraDry Launches Female Leadership Exchange (FLEX) Initiative: Empowering Women in Medical Technology through Advocacy, Innovation, and Strategic Leadership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, a leader underarm sweat, odor, and hair reduction treatment, is excited to announce the launch of their new Female Leadership Exchange (FLEX) advisory group. This initiative brings together an elite network of female leaders in health, wellness, and aesthetics to drive innovation, share insights, and advocate for the growing impact of women in medical technology.

The miraDry FLEX advisory group prioritizes fresh perspectives and strategic, purpose-driven growth. Each advisor, chosen for her unique strategic background, plays a role in supporting miraDry's future. Representing voices from across the patient, provider, and stakeholder spectrum, these advisors bring invaluable expertise to miraDry, offering impactful feedback that strengthens the brand and its market position.

The esteemed members of the FLEX advisory group include:

Jill Wassil – Chief Marketing Officer, miraDry and Head of FLEX

– Chief Marketing Officer, miraDry and Head of FLEX Judy Doo – Executive Marketing Consultant, Former Revance, Allergan, Kythera

– Executive Marketing Consultant, Former Revance, Allergan, Kythera Crystal Muilenburg – Chief Commercial Officer, Acorn Bio

– Chief Commercial Officer, Acorn Bio Katie Hernandez – Senior Vice President Marketing, PatientFi

– Senior Vice President Marketing, PatientFi Debbie Garner – Senior Vice President Global Marketing, AVITA Medical

– Senior Vice President Global Marketing, Taryn Conway – Commercial Executive, Former Revance and Allergan

– Commercial Executive, Former Revance and Allergan Elizabeth Smith – Aesthetic Executive, Former Global Marketing Head, Hydrafacial

– Aesthetic Executive, Former Global Marketing Head, Hydrafacial Beth Stoker Paglia – Group Senior Vice President, GCI Health

– Group Senior Vice President, GCI Health Jane Wolf – Executive Marketing Consultant, Former Sientra, Alder, and Allergan

"We are incredibly proud of the Female Leadership Exchange initiative and what it represents for both miraDry and the broader medical technology field," said Jill Wassil, Chief Marketing Officer and head of FLEX. "Bringing together this talented group of women to shape the future of our brand and amplify the voices of patients and providers is deeply meaningful. Their insights and dedication are already driving impactful change, ensuring that miraDry remains a trusted, forward-thinking leader in health and wellness."

Efficiency and patient-centricity are at the core of FLEX's mission. By focusing on actions with high impact, FLEX maximizes miraDry's effectiveness, supporting sustainable growth. The rotational membership format ensures a continual influx of new ideas, reinforcing miraDry's commitment to innovation and advancing female leadership in medical technology.

"This initiative not only champions female advisors but also underscores miraDry's unwavering commitment to patient advocacy," commented Robert Catlin, miraDry's Chief Executive Officer. "By embracing a mutually beneficial approach, we foster growth for all stakeholders, solidifying miraDry's position as an industry leader with a forward-thinking, inclusive vision for the future."

Read more about this initiative by visiting miradryflex.com.

ABOUT MIRADRY

miraDry is an innovative, FDA-cleared treatment that provides a long-lasting solution for excessive underarm sweat and odor. Safe, immediate and non-surgical, miraDry effectively reduces sweat and odor glands in the underarms, offering lasting results and 90% patient satisfaction. miraDry remains the first and only of its kind and is available globally, with more than 500,000 patients treated to date and growing. Learn more at miraDry.com

