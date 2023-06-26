miraDry Partners with the International Hyperhidrosis Society to Advance Hyperhidrosis Treatment and Support Patients Worldwide

First of its kind collaboration aims to bolster medical professionals' expertise and empower patients through comprehensive training programs, workshops, and resources.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, a pioneering leader in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS), the foremost global organization dedicated to raising awareness and improving the lives of individuals affected by excessive sweating. As the leading sponsor, miraDry aims to collaborate with the IHhS to foster the advancement of hyperhidrosis treatment, reaffirming its commitment to improving the lives of people living with excessive sweat.

This strategic partnership brings together two influential entities in the field of hyperhidrosis, uniting their expertise and resources to address the challenges faced by the more than 365 million individuals worldwide who suffer from the condition1. miraDry's novel technology, known for its effectiveness in treating excessive underarm sweat and odor, complements the IHhS's mission to empower those affected by hyperhidrosis with knowledge, support, and accessible treatment options.

"miraDry is thrilled to partner with the International Hyperhidrosis Society in our shared commitment to supporting patients and furthering the advancement of hyperhidrosis treatment," said Arash Khazei, CEO at miraDry. "Through this collaboration, we will be able to amplify our efforts and make a profound impact on the lives of those affected by excessive sweating as we expand our presence globally."

"This partnership between miraDry and the International Hyperhidrosis Society reflects our organizations' dedication to the well-being of hyperhidrosis patients and the broader community." Said Lisa J. Pieretti, Executive Director of the International Hyperhidrosis Society. "By combining our strengths and expertise, miraDry and the IHhS are well-positioned to advance the understanding, treatment, and support available for individuals grappling with hyperhidrosis worldwide."

About miraDry

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. With a focus on patient satisfaction and well-being, miraDry is committed to delivering superior results while enhancing individuals' confidence and quality of life. For more information, please visit miraDry.com.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by excessive sweating. The IHhS strives to raise awareness, enhance research, and provide educational resources to patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public. By fostering a community of support and knowledge exchange, the IHhS empowers individuals to navigate their hyperhidrosis journey and access effective treatment options. For more information, please visit SweatHelp.org.

