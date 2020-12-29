Miraflora Earns USDA Certification for Colorado Farm

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to help people be their best naturally through the unique properties of the hemp plant, Miraflora has received USDA Organic Certification for its 160-acre farm in Boulder County, Colo.

"The USDA Organic seal is one of the most recognized and sought after in the country," said Christopher Wynne, CEO, Miraflora. "It was important to us to continue to separate ourselves from the rest of the field by officially certifying the high standards we hold for ourselves. We are proud to be able to bring our vision to life and provide consumers with safe, clean and premium products."

To earn USDA certification, Miraflora's practices had to meet the strict standards included in the organic certification process, including: using cultural and biological processes that support the cycling of on-farm resources; promoting ecological balance; and conserving biodiversity. Although this is the first time the farm has earned USDA Organic Certification, it has been farmed organically for over 100 years. The Berhmann family owned and operated the farm since 1910 before it was acquired by Miraflora.

Richard Berhmann whose family still lives on the land, commented, "Organic farming is the only way we know how to farm—cow manure, Colorado sun, Rocky Mountain water and the dirt God gave us."

Miraflora's products are traceable from plant to product, beginning with organic Colorado-grown hemp cultivated in nutrient-rich soil with the purest water fresh from the Rocky Mountains. The Miraflora farm also partners with Red Granite Ranch, Colorado's largest alpaca ranch, to manage and raise the alpaca that provide the organic fertilizer that's worked into the soil. Alpaca manure has long been prized as a sustainable fertilizer by gardeners and farmers due to its multitude of benefits.

Miraflora's top-selling hemp infusion beverage can be found in over 200 locations in Los Angeles and New York City. The company's full line of products, including tinctures, soft gels, sparkling beverage, sport recovery, beauty products and dog chews, are available in a variety of sizes, flavors and concentrations at select retailers and on miraflora.co. For the latest product news and updates, follow Miraflora on Facebook and Instagram.

Miraflora is driven to help people and pets be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of functional, premium, full-spectrum CBD hemp flower products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colo. Miraflora's mission is to make hemp extract an everyday element of wellness and help people of all ages and walks of life find balance and harmony in their lives, naturally. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through sports recovery, health, and functional wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm, pet chews, and sparkling beverages. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

