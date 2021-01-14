Miraflora Launches New HempFlora™ Bath and Body Line

Miraflora is co-founded and designed by top fashion model Anna Selezneva, driven by her desire to create an all-natural remedy for balance and recovery in a life filled with the uncertainties and demands of work, family, raising children, and an active life filled with sport and travel. Selezneva brings authentic fashion and beauty sensibilities to the health and wellness world, having been the face of Chanel and Ralph Lauren, among others.

"The calming and restorative benefits of CBD make it the ideal component for products working to soothe and repair stressed or irritated skin," said Selezneva. "I have always been careful about what I put in my body and what I use on my skin, and I often look to nature for my beauty and wellness solutions. I appreciate that CBD is naturally derived. It's not a prescription drug or a synthetic product. And studies have shown that CBD helps your body's natural systems interact and operate in harmony. We are thrilled to incorporate these exciting benefits into our new line of bath and body products."

Miraflora's HempFlora bath and body line includes:

HempFlora Body Butter : Restores and alleviates dry, itchy or inflamed skin with an organic blend of full-spectrum hemp flower extract, arnica flower, virgin shea butter, extra virgin coconut oil and aromatic essential oils.

HempFlora Bath Bombs: Relaxes muscles and soothes skin in two indulgent fragrances: citrus and lavender. HempFlora Bath Bombs feature a blend of avocado and apricot oil and are infused with 100 mg of full-spectrum hemp flower oil to calm and revitalize your skin.

HempFlora Lip Balm: Featuring 25mg cannabinoids per tube, HempFlora Lip Balm softens and nourishes dry lips. Made with a blend of responsibly-sourced beeswax, vitamin E and a hint of peppermint oil for a refreshing tingle.

Miraflora's HempFlora products are available now at prices ranging from $7 to $50. Like all Miraflora products, the HempFlora line is non-GMO, pesticide free and made with organically-grown Colorado hemp.

About Miraflora

Miraflora is driven to help people and pets be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of functional, premium, full-spectrum CBD hemp flower products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora's USDA Organic farm in Boulder County, Colo. Miraflora's mission is to make hemp extract an everyday element of wellness and help people of all ages and walks of life find balance and harmony in their lives, naturally. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through sports recovery, health, and functional wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm, pet chews, and sparkling beverages. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

