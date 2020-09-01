Miraflora Sets Sights on Product, Category Innovation with Front Range Biosciences Research Partnership to Identify Most Efficient CBD Varieties for Rocky Mountain Region

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to help people be their best naturally through the unique properties of the hemp plant, Miraflora has partnered with hemp breeding company, Front Range Biosciences® (FRB), to research and identify the heartiest and most efficient cannabinoid varieties for the Rocky Mountain region. With Miraflora's focus on full-spectrum hemp, the research will expand beyond CBD, to also study how genetics affect the production of other cannabinoids that are of increasing consumer and clinical interest. The partnership will allow both organizations to examine which plants perform best in the Colorado climate from both a farming perspective and in terms of extraction results. Ultimately, the study will generate valuable insights for the development of more sustainable, effective full-spectrum hemp products.

"Miraflora is driven to produce the highest-quality, hemp-derived daily wellness and active lifestyle products on the market while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and traceability," said Christopher Wynne, CEO, Miraflora. "We are excited to partner with Front Range Biosciences, known for being a leader in cannabis genetics research. This partnership will not only inform us on how best to efficiently cultivate CBD in our region, but will ultimately give us a sophisticated understanding of how hemp varieties express other cannabinoids beyond CBD, allowing us to provide new and proven products to consumers across the country. This level of commitment to product development and sustainability is a true differentiator for Miraflora."

The development of new hemp varieties selected for regional performance that support innovative, premium, hemp-derived products like Miraflora's is fundamental to FRB's product development program. The field trial site is located at Miraflora's 160-acre, organic farm in Colorado where varieties of hemp bred by FRB from both Native American and European lineages will be test-grown. Water, weather, and nutrient flow will be carefully monitored utilizing daily tracking, and rigorous evaluation of plant growth and health will be done using drone flights and mapping technology. After the plants are harvested, Miraflora's R&D team will work with FRB to assess the extraction results for each plant.

"With the close proximity of the farm, its access to clean mountain water, ample space for our field trial site, and Miraflora's commitment to developing premium, cannabinoid-rich hemp products, this partnership is a great opportunity to showcase how good farming practices and genetics are differentiators in the hemp market place," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-Founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "As a relatively new crop, it is important to examine how different growing regions such as the Colorado Front Range of the Rockies effect minor cannabinoid and terpene production. Partnering with Miraflora means we not only get to study plant growth, but we're also able to better understand how the genetics impact the overall quality of Miraflora products."

Miraflora is driven to help people be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of premium, full-spectrum CBD products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colorado. Miraflora's mission is to make natural hemp extract an everyday element of wellness and help people of all ages and walks of life find balance and harmony in their lives, naturally. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through daily sports recovery and health and wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and sports drink mix. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural biotechnology company that specializes in next generation plant breeding, plant tissue culture, and cannabis seed development to improve the reliability and quality of industrial hemp and medical cannabis plant genetics. FRB has global reach through facilities in Colorado, California and Wisconsin, and a partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program provides a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants and seeds to farmers backed by data-driven breeding solutions. FRB is headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado. For more information on Front Range Biosciences, visit www.frontrangebio.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

