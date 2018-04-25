Miraj Studios Launches the First Ever Interactive Islamic Stories App for Kids

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic media publisher, Miraj Studios, is pleased to announce the release of Miraj Islamic Stories App - a unique digital resource which, for the first time in its field, matches the high expectations of tech-savvy Muslim kids with the concerns of attentive parents. It is aimed at 4 to 9 year olds, and is available for iOS and android mobile devices.

What we've produced is a multi-dimensional interactive library which helps connect children with their faith in a safe, ad-free environment. And they have fun while they learn." Adiba Ataeva, Miraj Islamic Stories App Producer An App where Arabic letters talk and launch rockets to the moon, and a kangaroo teaches how to pray and perform ablution.

Kids love colour, noise, and lots of action on their screens. Modern Muslim parents understand that. But they want their children's time online to be purposeful and beneficial. Miraj Islamic Stories App is a win-win for these switched-on families.

"There is a growing need for quality Halal entertainment for children," says the Miraj producer, Adiba Ataeva, "Muslim parents experience numerous negative effects on their kids from addictive secular games. We're parents ourselves and understand the challenge. What we've produced is an effective tool that helps connect children with their faith in a safe, ad-free digital environment while having a fun learning experience."

What is in the App?

Interactive books that put children at the heart of the action. Talking letters of the Arabic Alphabet, and quirky animals.

Educational games and activities that entertain children while they learn about the names of God, and how to perform prayer and ablution.

Series of animated stories with Halal content.

Audio Books including stories from the Quran that are designed to improve comprehension and pronunciation.

Picture books that children can either read for themselves or choose an in-app narrator.

It took Miraj Studios over a year to create this App. The hardest part, according to Miraj producers, was developing the first interactive book prototypes.

One tap on Miraj Islamic Stories App opens a treasure trove of stories and activities to stimulate the creative instincts of growing Muslim minds. It's not just a library, it's a multi-dimensional library. Miraj stories are immersive in every sense - interactive and multi-media. With a single flick of a child's finger he or she can change the weather or make a fish swim backwards.

Learning is not a passive process so, whatever the subject, active learning is built into the structure of every story in Miraj Islamic Stories App. "We are flexible on re-inventing formats," says Miraj co-founder, Abdul Mateen, "but we never compromise on the high quality of the writing. When bringing inspirational Prophets and Islamic action heroes to life we respectfully follow the authentic historical and religious sources." Children don't need to know that they're learning while having fun, but most parents already know that it's an incredibly effective technique - one reason why teachers use Miraj Islamic Stories App too!

"Our students love listening to the audio books from Miraj. Now, the Miraj Islamic Stories App is further enticing them into learning," says Hamid Mahmood, Founder & Head Teacher at Fatimah Elizabeth Cates Academy in London, UK.

Available on App Store and Google Play

Miraj Islamic Stories App is free to download on smartphones and tablets. Users can sample several digital books free of charge and subscribe to the premium content for £2.99 a month or £35.00 a year.

About Miraj Studios

A British mum and dad team, Miraj Studios has become a leading digital publisher with a unique and growing library. Starting with just audio books, the production house now provides high quality multi-media content as a subscription library, with video and interactive stories, educational games and activities.

