Mirakl & Havas Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate eCommerce and Retail Media Growth

Unique global partnership between Mirakl & Havas will create the most powerful independent retail media network and provide seamless access to Mirakl's leading tech suite for brands globally.

PARIS and BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mirakl – the pioneering and leading SaaS solution to empower businesses in their digital transformation through platform innovation – and Havas – one of the world's largest global communications networks – announced a unique global partnership to accelerate eCommerce and retail media growth. Harnessing the synergies of both organizations' clients and partners, this partnership will create the most powerful independent retail media network for brands and retailers, leveraging Mirakl's unique AI-powered advertising technology optimized for marketplaces and eCommerce. This partnership will also make Mirakl's suite of solutions seamlessly available to Havas clients to sell on Mirakl-powered Marketplaces and position Mirakl as a strategic partner to help Havas clients launch and grow their marketplace.

Retail media allows retailers to monetize the 97% of website visitors that do not convert to sales – unlocking a new source of revenue and profitability that is expected to reach a value of over $160 billion globally by 2027. This global partnership gives Mirakl and Havas clients the tools to take advantage of this highly profitable opportunity by uniting Mirakl's award-winning technology suite of solutions with the expertise of Havas' full-service eCommerce offering, Havas Market. Mirakl Ads is the only retail-first, marketplace-ready ads solution also optimized for eCommerce. It brings together unique AI-powered technology with a powerful international network of fully integrated clients and sellers, representing nearly 1.3 billion monthly website visits across Mirakl's top 200 clients alone.

The new brand-agnostic platform will allow retailers to easily monetize their audiences, and will empower brands to optimize their digital advertising spend on eCommerce websites without compromising their data. By natively embedding this new solution in the Mirakl suite, 400+ companies around the world will have access to Mirakl Ads in all formats – from banners to sponsored search – that have been designed to create engaging, enhanced experiences for customers.

In addition, brands supported by Havas Market will have seamless and dedicated access to the 400+ marketplaces powered by Mirakl through Mirakl Connect. The suite of flexible onboarding solutions and the tools developed by Mirakl Connect will help these brands to easily manage and accelerate their eCommerce strategy on multiple Mirakl-powered marketplaces.

In turn, Mirakl will be a partner of choice for Havas in helping to launch and grow marketplaces among its network of clients through a joint offer.

Since 2012, Mirakl has been powering the platforms of more than 400 of the most trusted B2B & B2C companies, generating over $6bn in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2022. With an ecosystem of 65,000 third-party sellers selected for their quality and performance, Mirakl supports market leaders across all sectors, including Leroy Merlin, B&Q, Auchan, Catch, Decathlon, Macy's, Madewell, NBCUniversal and Galeries Lafayette, to launch, operate and grow their platforms in more than 40 countries.

Since launching in 2020, Havas Market, a strategic full-service eCommerce offering, has grown to over 200 eCommerce consultants and 500+ retail media experts servicing a vast range of industries across more than 23 countries. The offering saw triple-digit growth in new business in the first half of 2023, with new appointments and projects for 80+ brands, entering new markets including Brazil, Argentina, Poland, Sweden, and Hong Kong.

"With Havas Market we're committed to taking a holistic, customer-centric view of our clients' businesses to find the best solutions to create meaningful shopping experiences for consumers and drive incremental revenue for brands across all sales channels. Enabling our clients' retail transformation requires partnering with the leading providers in the industry, and with Mirakl we're building a truly synergistic offering that will deliver growth for both our clients and our organizations," shared Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas.

"B2B and B2C companies have no other choice but to further digitize their activities. Platform models such as marketplaces and dropship as well as Retail Media are among the strongest levers to generate new sources of growth and profitability. By joining forces with Havas, we will together accelerate the adoption of the platform models at a global scale for the benefits of Consumers, Operators and Third-party sellers. The strength of the network and the expertise of Havas and Mirakl combined will create a global leader in Retail Media extending the value creation for our common customers," said Philippe Corrot, co-CEO & cofounder of Mirakl.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network and Havas Health & You, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the global leader in platform business innovation. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by 400+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy's, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling, Sonepar and Yves Rocher. For more information: www.mirakl.com

