Mirakl Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms Q4 2021 report.

Forrester, a globally renowned technology research and advisory firm, identified and assessed the 14 most significant providers in the marketplace development platforms category, including the Mirakl Marketplace Platform. Each vendor was evaluated against 10 criteria related to their current offering and strategy as well as market presence. Companies are placed in one of four "waves" based on their scores: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers.

"We're pleased to see that Forrester has identified Mirakl as a leader in marketplace development platforms," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl. "We believe Mirakl stood out as a Leader because it has the product vision, core capabilities, expertise and ecosystem strategy necessary to support enterprise marketplaces now and in the future – as it has done already as part of its growth to more than 300 Mirakl-powered Marketplaces over nearly a decade. Our goal is to remain the best and only platform to support the commerce needs of leading enterprises, regardless of industry or geography."

Mirakl: Forrester's Take

Forrester's analysis found that Mirakl's Marketplace Platform received a differentiated rating – the highest score possible – in nine out of the 10 assessed criteria, including vision, market approach, roadmap, architecture, operations management, customer management, seller management, pricing and fee schedule, and physical product catalog. Mirakl was the only vendor to receive a differentiated rating in nine criteria, which we believe demonstrates the strength of the Mirakl Marketplace Platform.

The Forrester New Wave evaluation also found that Mirakl:



Is a leader in Marketplace Development Platforms with the highest score in the current offering category combined with the highest score possible in the strategy category

Is the best fit for large brands doing assortment expansion, working equally well for consumer retail range extension and for B2B manufacturers streamlining their distributor networks

Offers strong operations management and seller management capabilities

"Mirakl's platform and outstanding track record of enabling B2B marketplace success at scale made them the ideal partner for our crucial marketplace initiative," said Bertrand Fontaine, President, SalonCentric, a subsidiary of L'Oreal USA.

About Mirakl's Marketplace Platform

Only Mirakl provides the industry's most advanced software and automation to onboard new suppliers, expand product catalogs, and manage customer care with the quality, security, and scale that leading enterprises demand. Bolstered by artificial intelligence and built using an API-first, multi-tenant, and microservices-driven architecture, the platform includes a host of enterprise-oriented capabilities and the reliability and scale to specifically meet the growing demand for high-performance marketplaces.

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

