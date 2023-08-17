Miramax, Open Innovation Debut "Memory Palaces" Short Film Unveiling New Spatial Computing Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Open Innovation releases its first project, "Memory Palaces," a short film that brings to life a spatial computing innovation for securing one's digital identity in mixed reality environments like that of Apple's soon to be released Vision Pro headset.

The film, produced in collaboration with Miramax and shot in Unreal Engine, features Open Innovation founder Alex Price's paradigm-shifting innovation that cryptographically verifies one's digital identity using memory palace technology. This innovation represents a new human-centric login standard that redefines traditional encryption keys, providing a uniquely secure spatial computing approach to unlock access to the metaverse, crypto wallets, end-to-end encrypted apps, and websites and applications across the internet in general, all without having to expose any passwords to those sites.

"Miramax is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking project to introduce transformative technology and a strong and unique view of the future," said Bill Block, CEO of Miramax and Executive Producer of Memory Palaces. "Shot entirely in Unreal Engine, in functional technology, this seminal film experience showcases the opportunity in media and entertainment for the merging of imagination and reality that can be experienced with increasing levels of immersion and interactivity."

Beyond demonstrating this new technology, "Memory Palaces" offers audiences an exciting glimpse into an open metaverse concept. The Open Innovation team collaborated with pioneering web3 companies and communities including OpenSea, Uniswap, Aave, and Nouns, among others, to take viewers on an intentioned journey through the metaverse. The collective effort aims to inspire a fresh and positive vision for an open digital world that maintains the ethos of web3 including community ownership, composability between a number of independent brands and products, and self-sovereign identity.

"With 'Memory Palaces,' we're showing what's possible when top creators across industries come together to celebrate technology as an art form and leverage media and entertainment to encourage an exciting vision for tomorrow," said Alex Price, Founder of Open Innovation. "We're proud to share this vision of an inclusive metaverse aligned with web3 community values alongside an open identity solution putting control back in users' hands."

The first in a series of boundary-pushing creative projects from Open Innovation, "Memory Palaces" sets a new standard for aligning and expressing technological innovations with art and entertainment.

As a collaborative, community-first project, the film and associated partner content releases directly on social media platforms Twitter, Threads, and Instagram (@AlexPrice), among others, where featured brands, companies and community members can engage with the content. On Open Innovation's website, openinnovation.xyz viewers can learn more about the film and developers can dive deeper into the innovation.

About Open Innovation
Open Innovation brings together pioneers across specialties - from art and design to engineering and cryptography - to collaborate on imaginative projects that push the boundaries of creation at the frontier of technology. Its founder, Alex Price, is a computer scientist, investor and entrepreneur. Alex previously served as the youngest advisor to venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and founder and CEO to trading and research firm Qu Capital, which was acquired by Digital Currency Group's Genesis Capital in 2019. 

Learn more about Open Innovation, its first project, and coming releases, on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram at @AlexPrice and online at: openinnovation.xyz

