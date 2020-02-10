MiraMed Completes SOC Examinations

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiraMed Global Services, Inc. (MiraMed), a leader in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its SOC (System and Organization Controls) examination for its family of companies.

The independent SOC examination was conducted by Plante Moran, among the nation's largest public accounting and business advisory firms, who evaluated and tested the Service Organization's internal operational controls and processes.

SOC is a generally accepted auditing standard utilized by service organizations to demonstrate their internal controls and security practices to their clients. By completing the SOC examination, MiraMed can now offer third-party verification of its significant control practices and operational procedures.

The following MiraMed subsidiary and affiliate companies have completed the SOC exam process:

Anesthesia Business Consultants, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services: SOC 1 Type 2

MiraMed Revenue Group, an affiliate of MiraMed Global Services: SOC 1 Type 2 AND SOC 2 Type 2

MiraMed Philippines Group—Philippine Branch, a MiraMed Global Services Company, an affiliate of MiraMed Global Services: SOC 1 Type 2 AND SOC 2 Type 2

MiraMed Ajuba, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services: SOC 1 Type 2 AND SOC 2 Type 2

Conducting a comprehensive SOC examination requires substantial financial and time investments, but MiraMed considered the review a mandatory aspect of its continuing commitment to process improvement. Tony Mira, Chairman and CEO of MiraMed explains, "MiraMed's commitment to exacting security methods and internal controls has allowed us to consistently offer our clients an unprecedented level of quality and service. The SOC examination signifies that MiraMed and its family of companies make business processes and the security of our clients' data top priorities."

MiraMed selected Plante Moran to conduct the SOC examination due to the firm's experience and credibility. "With Plante Moran's years of experience and rigorous standards of excellence, our clients can be confident that the findings of the SOC examination accurately reflect MiraMed's reliable, highly secure internal controls," reflects Bryan Hemerka, MBA, MS-ISM, CISM, C-SPO, MiraMed's National Director of Information Security.

To request a copy of the full examination conducted by Plante Moran, e-mail info@miramedgs.com.

About MiraMed

Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, MiraMed Global Services stands as the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. MiraMed partners with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide a broad portfolio of customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits. MiraMed has offices in Jackson, MI, Chicago, IL, Birmingham, AL, Thousand Oaks, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Baton Rouge, LA, Boston, MA, Dearborn, MI, Santa Fe, NM, Portland, OR, N. Augusta, SC, Dallas, TX, Chennai, India and Manila, Philippines.

MiraMed pairs healthcare industry experts with world-class processes, infrastructure and technology to deliver meaningful and measurable results. This proprietary model enables sustainable change by delivering a complete, customizable enhanced revenue cycle solutions devised to meet a client's own unique financial and organizational needs.

If you would like more information, please go to www.miramedgs.com or email info@miramedgs.com.

About Plante Moran

Plante Moran is one of the nation's largest public accounting and business advisory firms, providing clients with financial, human capital, operations, strategy, technology, and family wealth management services. Plante Moran, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, has been recognized by a number of organizations, including FORTUNE magazine, as one of the country's best places to work. For more information please visit www.plantemoran.com.

Contact: Lori Imboden

Tel: 517-787-6440

Email: 234010@email4pr.com

SOURCE MiraMed

Related Links

http://www.miramedgs.com

