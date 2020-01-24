MiraMed Shares 2019 Circle of Warmth Success

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiraMed Global Services, Inc. (MiraMed), a leader in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is pleased to announce that its 2019 Circle of Warmth campaign has achieved resounding success. Working with the Empowerment Plan, the MiraMed Circle of Warmth had a goal to raise enough money to provide 1,000 coats to those in need throughout the country. MiraMed, as part of the MiraMed Circle of Warmth, not only met its goal, they exceeded it!

The MiraMed Family of Companies came together, along with generous donations by clients and vendors, to raise $126,402 this year on behalf of the Empowerment Plan. Thanks to generous donations, hundreds of lives have been saved from the cold!

Below is a list of 2019 recipients that have received coats thus far:

Alpha Project – National City, CA

Pacific Garden Mission – Chicago, IL

Community Care Hazleton – Hazle Township, PA

Community Care, Kistler Clinic - Wilkes-Barre, PA

Salvation Army Harbor Light – Chicago, IL

Contact Ministries – Springfield, IL

Carpenters Place – Rockford, IL

Rockford Rescue Mission – Rockford, IL

Dream Center Peoria – Peoria, IL

Peter and Paul Community Services – Saint Louis, MO

Trials For Hope – Lakewood, OH

NEOCH Northeast Ohio – Cleveland, OH

LSS Faith Mission -LSS Network of Hope – Columbus, OH

Good Samaritan Services – Phoenixville, PA

Milwaukee Rescue Mission – Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Street Medicine, University of Illinois – Chicago, IL

– University of Chicago Hospitals – Chicago, IL

Hospitals – University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, MI

Tony Mira, CEO and Founder of MiraMed, talks about his involvement with the Empowerment Plan, "Our goal was two-pronged and long-reaching. We wanted to aid the homeless in the neighborhoods where we live and work. But we also wanted to do more than clothe the homeless—we wanted to make a lasting impact in their lives by working to change the generational cycle of homelessness. Working with the innovative Empowerment Plan allowed us to do just that."

About MiraMed

Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, MiraMed Global Services stands as the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. MiraMed partners with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide a broad portfolio of customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits. MiraMed has offices in Jackson, MI, Chicago, IL, Birmingham, AL, Thousand Oaks, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Baton Rouge, LA, Boston, MA, Dearborn, MI, Santa Fe, NM, Portland, OR, N. Augusts, SC, Dallas, TX, Chennai, India and Manila, Philippines.

MiraMed pairs healthcare industry experts with world-class processes, infrastructure and technology to deliver meaningful and measurable results. This proprietary model enables sustainable change by delivering a complete, customizable enhanced revenue cycle solutions devised to meet a client's own unique financial and organizational needs.

About the Empowerment Plan

Partnering with The Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization, allowed us to reach our goals. The Empowerment Plan provides coats (that turn into sleeping bags) to shelters, both locally and throughout the county. But they also do so much more.

The Empowerment Plan hires single parents from local shelters and provides them with training and full-time employment as seamstresses allowing them to earn a stable income, find secure housing and regain their independence.

