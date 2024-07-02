MIRASOL EMBARKS UPON A TRANSFORMATIVE $82M RENOVATION

New amenities will enhance and expand leisure activities at the Palm Beach Gardens community.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Club at Mirasol is proud to announce a multifaceted, multi-year enhancement project that will redefine luxury amenities in residential country clubs. The projects, recently approved by the club's membership, are part of the second phase of the Mirasol Master Plan, a long-term, strategic vision for the advancement of the vibrant, 20-year-old club.

The focal point of this transformative endeavor is the construction of a magnificent two-story multipurpose building, which will serve as a hub for the club's golf program and will also be the home to a casual restaurant that will offer sweeping vistas of the 18th holes of both the Sunrise and Sunset golf courses, which were home to the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006.

Also included in this expansive project is a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility, which will make Mirasol one of the first private residential communities in South Florida to feature such an amenity. The facility will house seven weather-proof regulation courts, a comfortable lounge for pre- and post-play relaxation, retail space, and more. The club will expand its outdoor courts from four to six prior to the start of the winter 2024 season and will ultimately boast thirteen courts when the indoor pickleball facility opens in summer 2025. This cutting-edge addition reflects Mirasol's commitment to providing diverse recreational opportunities that resonate with the evolving interests of its members.

Furthermore, the renovation project encompasses restorations to both golf courses, the addition of a convenient grab-and-go dining outlet for busy members, the reimagining of the club's casual Grille Room and poolside café Revive, and vital upgrades to the community's guardhouses, reinforcing the club's dedication to maintaining a secure and welcoming environment for members and visitors alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil this exciting and essential renovation project, which represents a significant investment in Mirasol's future," said General Manager and COO Matt Lambert. "Every aspect of this project will exceed expectations and enrich the lives of our diverse membership."

Board President Bruce Dubinsky said, "The passage of this monumental project is the start of Mirasol's journey of growth and transformation. These enhancements will solidify Mirasol's status as a premier residential community for leisure, recreation, and unparalleled experiences."

Peacock + Lewis Architects and Planners will design the new buildings and renovate existing facilities. The projects will enter the permitting process immediately, with the expectation of opening in full by the end of 2026. The Sunset golf course will be renovated in 2028 by J. Drew Rogers who originally built the course along with noted architect Arthur Hills, and Tom Fazio of Fazio Design will renovate the Sunrise golf course in 2029.

For more information about Mirasol and its renovation project, please visit https://www.mirasolcc.com/masterplan.

About Mirasol:

Mirasol is a gated community of 1,170 homes located north of PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The Country Club at Mirasol is a member-owned, private country club community whose purpose is to create uniquely satisfying golf, tennis, recreational, and social experiences for residents, their families, and guests in a welcoming atmosphere with outstanding personalized service and fiscally responsible management. Mirasol has been named one of America's Greatest Private Clubs, has been awarded Platinum Club of America and Distinguished Club status, is a designated Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and hosted the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006. For more information, visit https://www.mirasolcc.com.

