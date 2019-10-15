Mirasol Women Participate In International Competitions

Mirasol General Manager/COO Matt Lambert said, "We couldn't be prouder of these two world-class athletes who are representative of the quality of the golf and tennis programs here at The Country Club at Mirasol. On behalf of our membership and team, I want to wish both phenomenal women the best of luck and much success in their upcoming events."

The Women's PGA Cup is a first-of-its-kind team competition for women PGA Members from around the world. The field will feature five PGA governing bodies: Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, Sweden and the United States and the event will be conducted as a 54-hole, stroke-play event, with each team's lowest three scores counted after each round. The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total and will compete not for a purse, but for the pride that comes with representing one's country in a distinct and unique international competition.

"It is my honor to serve as captain and to have a talented team representing their respective PGA Sections and home facilities. We anticipate a great week of golf and a rare chance to build friendships with PGA Professionals from around the world," said U.S. Team Captain Suzy Whaley. In addition to her duties at The Country Club at Mirasol, Whaley is also a PGA Master Professional and the president of the PGA of America.

More than 100 teams representing 30 countries are expected to compete in the six men's and women's team divisions of the ITF Young Seniors World Championships. Jenny Klitch will be one of four players age 45+ representing the United States in the Margaret Court Cup, seeking to improve upon the team's fourth place finish in 2018. Eighteen nations will compete in the 45+ age group, including 2018 medalists France, Great Britain, and Spain. Said Ms. Klitch, "I'm honored to be selected by the USTA to represent my country and look forward to competing against some of the best tennis players from all over the world." She will compete in both the World Team Championships and the World Individual Championships during the event.

More than 25,000 players ages 35-95 currently compete on the ITF Seniors Circuit on an annual basis, with more than 400 tournaments taking place around the world. Ms. Klitch will compete on her home courts when Mirasol hosts the world's highest-ranked seniors at the 40th ITF Individual Senior World Championships from May 2-9, 2020.

About Mirasol:

Mirasol is a gated community of 1,170 homes located north of PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The Country Club at Mirasol is a member-owned, private country club community whose purpose is to create uniquely satisfying golf, recreational, and social experiences for members, their families, and guests in an unpretentious atmosphere with outstanding personalized service and fiscally responsible management. Mirasol has been awarded Platinum Club of America status, is a designated Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and hosted the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006. Contact Mirasol Realty at (561) 622-7070 to learn more, visit mirasolcc.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Mirasol

Related Links

http://mirasolcc.com

