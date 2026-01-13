MIRATECH Expands U.S. Catalyst Capacity with Acquisition of Advanced Catalyst Systems (ACS)

Strategic acquisition strengthens manufacturing footprint, accelerates innovation, and supports rising global demand for emissions solutions.

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRATECH, a global leader in emissions and acoustic control solutions for stationary engines, announced that it has acquired Advanced Catalyst Systems (ACS), a Maryville, Tennessee–based manufacturer of high-performance catalyst technologies and emission control systems. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of MIRATECH's catalyst manufacturing capacity and reinforces its commitment to supporting customers, both domestically and globally.

ACS has been a trusted supplier and partner with MIRATECH for many years. ACS' proven technical capabilities, proprietary coating processes, and strong reputation for quality make the combination a natural evolution of an established relationship.

"Our work at MIRATECH has always been focused on protecting people and improving the environments where they live and work," said David Zenthoefer, CEO of MIRATECH. "Bringing ACS into the MIRATECH family allows us to extend that impact and meet the growing demand for our proprietary solutions. Their team, their technology, and their legacy of performance make this an exciting step forward for our customers and our industry."

"ACS has built its reputation by solving hard problems for customers who can't afford uncertainty in compliance or performance," said Doug Campbell, President of Advanced Catalyst Systems. "Joining MIRATECH is a natural next step and, by combining our local knowledge with MIRATECH's global reach, we're well positioned to deliver greater value to customers worldwide."

The combined strengths of MIRATECH and ACS will deliver meaningful benefits for customers around the world:

Expanded Manufacturing Scale: Increased catalyst production capacity to support growth across power generation, gas compression, industrial/OEM, and emerging applications.





Improved Delivery and Supply Resilience: Integrated operations across Knoxville and Maryville that enhance delivery speed, flexibility, and supply chain reliability.





Accelerated Catalyst Innovation: Combined R&D teams and advanced coating and substrate technologies that enable faster development of next-generation catalyst solutions for tightening global emissions standards.





Stronger Regional Footprint: A reinforced presence in East Tennessee, creating a "catalyst center of excellence" that supports both North American and global customers.

"The pace of change in our markets is accelerating," Zenthoefer added. "Customers need partners who can innovate quickly and deliver solutions they can trust. Together with ACS, we are building one of the most capable catalyst development and manufacturing platforms in our industry."

The acquisition further supports MIRATECH's long-term strategy to expand its global footprint staying close to customers with regional expertise, manufacturing, and service support. As demand for clean power and emissions compliance grows worldwide, MIRATECH continues to invest in the capacity, technology, and people needed to deliver.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MIRATECH provides emissions and acoustics solutions for stationary natural gas and diesel engines used in power generation, oil & gas, and industrial markets. With operations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, MIRATECH combines engineering expertise, innovative technology, and global reach to help customers meet the world's toughest air quality regulations.

Based in Maryville, Tennessee, Advanced Catalyst Systems (ACS) is a specialist in catalyst design, manufacturing, and coating technologies for emission control applications. ACS provides high-performance catalyst solutions and coated substrates that serve engine and non-engine markets, including power generation and industrial sectors. Known for its technical depth, quality focus, and customer partnership, ACS is a respected contributor to the emissions control industry.

