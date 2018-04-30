Miratech Set to Launch Two New Genesys Solutions at CX18

Miratech CyberCX is a unique service that enables Genesys customers to identify cyber threats during Genesys set-up and operation, and provides an actionable roadmap on how to harden their platform in six key areas.

Miratech InsightCX is a Business Intelligence service for Genesys Workforce Management (WFM) that enables Genesys customers to create custom WFM reports in a matter of minutes. Plus users can now consolidate their WFM reporting data in SAP BI, along with Genesys Interactive Insights (GI2) reports – all in one place – a feature any Genesys WFM customer wants.

Miratech has been a trusted Genesys services provider to many Forbes Global 500 and 1000 companies since 2000. The company operates the largest Genesys competence center, with over 200 dedicated engineers and consultants worldwide.

The conference will be held at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Miratech will be exhibiting at booth #25, Partner Pavilion, and will be running live demos of InsightCX at 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM on May 2 and 3.

About Miratech

Miratech is a global IT services and consulting company that enables large and midsize multinational organizations to achieve their strategic business goals by providing dedicated high performing technology teams that design and support both operational and client-facing solutions.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day. Over 10,000 companies in 100+ countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement, performing equally well across all channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering.

