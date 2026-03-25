Miraterra Soil raises $16 million in oversubscribed financing round

Combined with Trace Genomics acquisition, new capital will scale AI-driven platform that decodes soil's biological and chemical intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Miraterra, an award-winning Canadian ag-tech company developing high-fidelity soil measurement solutions, today announced the successful close of a new financing round raising $16 million (all amounts in CAD). The round was originally structured to raise $13.9 million but was oversubscribed. This reflects strong investor confidence in the company's trailblazing technology, world-class team, steep growth trajectory, alignment with the Government of Canada's priorities, and 2025 acquisition of Trace Genomics' assets, including intellectual property, analytical tools and laboratory facilities in Ames, Iowa.

Individuals listed from left to right: Nate Kelly, CEO, Miraterra, Graeme Millen, Vice President, Strategic Finance and Business Development, Farm Credit Canada, Justine Hendricks, President and CEO, Farm Credit Canada, Karn Manhas, Founder and Executive Chair, Miraterra, Matthew Dahabieh, CEO, Catalera (CNW Group/Miraterra Technologies Corporation)

At One Ventures is the lead investor in the round, with follow-on financing by Farm Credit Canada (FCC) and additional financing by S2G Investments, the Sitka Foundation and iSelect.

"We're so grateful to our incredible investors for stepping up to support us in this round," said Nate Kelly, CEO of Miraterra. "Building on our acquisition of Trace Genomics' assets, this funding empowers us to scale our platform that gives the land a voice by translating soil's biological and chemical intelligence into actionable insight through AI, genomics, and spectroscopy."

The funding will accelerate the commercial rollout of Miraterra's next-generation platform and expand measurement beyond soil to plants and food. It will also scale the company's global operations and partnerships across the agricultural value chain, while deepening its AI and data science capabilities that turn complex soil and environmental data into actionable insights.

"The hidden half of the biosphere is beneath our feet, and soil health emerges from the interaction of mineral, water, and biological systems," said Tom Chi, Founding Partner at At One Ventures. "Most tools only measure one of those dimensions at a time, which limits both accuracy and usefulness. What Miraterra is doing differently is integrating all three — mineralogical, hydrological, and biological — into a single, scalable measurement platform. That level of high-confidence affordable measurement is what makes it possible to serve farmers at scale and to accelerate the real-world adoption of regenerative agriculture."

Today's announcement builds on previous investments that enabled Miraterra to launch its first "Digitizer" device, which combines Raman spectroscopy, machine learning, and AI to measure soil and food.

"By uniting Trace's technology, lab, and talented team with Miraterra, we're accelerating our mission to deliver soil-to-table measurement worldwide," Kelly said. "Enabled by our new funding, the acquisition brings a pioneering U.S. soil biology company north, establishing Canada as a global hub for soil DNA sequencing and biological data innovation."

Miraterra's mission aligns closely with the Government of Canada's prioritization of cleantech innovation, sustainable agriculture, and data-driven AI productivity, as well as with Bill S-230 — the National Strategy for Soil Health Act — which proposes the creation of a national soil plan, the appointment of a soil health advocate, and the establishment of a governance framework. Bill S-230 is currently under consideration in committee in the Senate, with the legislation expected to move to the House of Commons in the first half of 2026.

"As Ottawa strengthens programs supporting climate-smart farming and soil-health research, Miraterra's integrated measurement platform positions it as a key enabler of the next generation of evidence-based agricultural policy and investment," Kelly said. "We're building the world's most comprehensive, high-confidence, and cost-effective soil measurement system — from sky to biology, decoded with AI. This first-of-its-kind platform will tackle measurement challenges across MRV applications, accelerate the development of AI tools, and set a new global standard for how we see and value soil.

"Thank you, Canada — your partnership is helping us lead the way, set new benchmarks for soil intelligence, and deliver game-changing results for farmers, food producers, and the planet."

According to Adam Smalley, Managing Director of FCC Capital, FCC's investment arm, the Canadian Crown Corporation "is committed to supporting innovation that strengthens the productivity and sustainability of Canadian agriculture. Healthy soil is the foundation of industry's success, and enhancing its quality is vital for the future of farming. Miraterra's technology makes high-quality soil and biological data accessible to producers, empowering them to grow healthy crops and continue to put food on tables, both at home and abroad."

About Miraterra

Miraterra is a Canadian soil intelligence company on a mission to give the land a voice. Its platform reads the land from above using geospatial tools, measures its chemical and physical properties with the Digitizer instrument, and combines that with the world's largest proprietary soil DNA library to capture a holistic understanding of soil. AI then decodes that complexity into insights farmers, food producers, and policymakers can act on to advance food nutrition, farm productivity, and the long-term health of the land.

About At One Ventures

At One Ventures invests in deep-tech startups catalyzing a world where humanity is a net positive to nature. The firm is highly technical and was founded by Tom Chi, former Head of Experience and founding member at Google X. At One Ventures finds, funds, and grows companies that are using disruptive deep tech to upend the unit economics of established industries while dramatically reducing their planetary footprint. To date, At One Ventures has invested in 49 companies, including Colossal Biosciences, Blue Energy, and CUBY Technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.atoneventures.com/.

About S2G Investments

S2G Investments is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food & agriculture, oceans, and energy. We provide capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G provides tailored capital solutions that span venture, growth equity, debt, and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2ginvestments.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 percent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

About Sitka Foundation

The Sitka Foundation is a family foundation with a simple mission: to be a catalyst in the conservation of nature and the protection of biodiversity. We work to achieve this mission by engaging through philanthropy in strategic grantmaking programs as well as through the activation and mission alignment of our investment capital. At present we are a grantmaking foundation that operates by funding multi-year, relationship driven grants that align with our strategic framework which is based in British Columbia. Our investment capital is managed in house with a focus on supporting solutions and reducing harm to nature.

About iSelect

iSelect is a venture capital firm investing in companies addressing critical global issues in agriculture, food tech and healthcare with large markets and financially attractive business models. The firm supports the disruptive potential of emerging technologies that may substantially change markets, offering unique access to pre-IPO and pre-exit companies alongside name brand, global venture funds. iSelect evaluates thousands of start-ups every year, carefully crafting a portfolio it believes has the greatest chance to make a significant impact on food and health and create the potential for significant growth. For more information visit iselectfund.com.

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Link to the press release here

SOURCE Miraterra Technologies Corporation