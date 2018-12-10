Mirati Therapeutics Added To NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (Nasdaq: ^NBI). The Company's addition to the Index will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Companies in the NBI must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. The index is evaluated semi-annually in May and November and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (Nasdaq: IBB). For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who we believe would be most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where our product candidates have the potential to improve the immune environment of tumor cells and may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

