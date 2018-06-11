Mirati Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Cowen, Barclays and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as joint book-running managers in the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager in the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Mirati pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Mirati with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that has become effective. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the offices of Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling (631) 274-2806; or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, at 3333 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling (404) 926-5744, or by email at STRH.Prospectus@suntrust.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mirati

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Mirati's precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who are most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, Mirati is advancing clinical programs where the ability of its product candidates to improve the immune environment of tumor cells may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing immunotherapy medicines when given in combination.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-announces-closing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-and-full-exercise-of-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-300664356.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mirati.com

