Mirati Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer David Meek

Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D. assumes role of interim CEO

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company today announced that David Meek and the Company mutually agreed for Mr. Meek to step down from his role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors. His responsibilities have been assumed by former CEO, president, and founder Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., acting as interim CEO, while the company conducts a search for a permanent CEO. Mr. Meek will remain as a consultant to the Company through October 15, 2023.

"David has made a significant impact during his tenure at Mirati, most notably guiding the company through the successful launch of KRAZATI®, the rapid advancement of our robust and innovative pipeline and the expansion of the Mirati team," said Faheem Hasnain, chairman of the board of directors, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "We are grateful for his contributions to the company."

"I am proud of the accomplishments Mirati has achieved with the successful launch of KRAZATI and advancing an innovative pipeline," said David Meek. "I had the pleasure of working with an accomplished team, and together we have helped to improve the lives of many people which is and will continue to be a purpose and passion going forward."

"We extend our sincere gratitude to David for helping to advance Mirati as a leading biotech, delivering targeted therapies to people living with cancer," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., interim CEO, founder, and president, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "We look optimistically to the future and the ability of our robust pipeline of potentially best-in-class or first-in-class targeted oncology programs to offer the promise of a life beyond cancer for patients and their loved ones."

