Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced the appointment of Jenny Gizzi as Vice President, Human Resources, reporting directly to Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer.

In her role, Ms. Gizzi will be responsible for all aspects of the Company's human resources operations and strategy, including overseeing the planning, development, implementation and administration of Mirati's human resources programs. She will also be responsible for long range human resources planning to assist Mirati with continued growth.

"Jenny brings deep knowledge and insight of talent acquisition and management in the biopharmaceutical industry and is an invaluable addition to the Mirati team. This critical perspective will help us maintain our dynamic culture as we further advance our programs and continue our growth into a premier targeted oncology company," said Dr. Charles Baum.

Ms. Gizzi joins Mirati Therapeutics with over 20 years of experience in human resources, most recently serving as the Head of Strategy & Operations, Business Insights and Analytics at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Earlier in her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gizzi served as Head of Human Resources for the Bay Area and Cambridge, and Head of Global Talent for European Markets, Australia and Canada where her responsibilities included heading global talent for eight markets and 13 countries and leading the international team specializing in creation of overall talent strategy. Prior to her time at Bristol-Myers Squibb, she was Head of Global Talent Acquisition for Illumina, Inc. where she was ultimately responsible for their talent function globally.

"I'm excited to join the Mirati team at such a pivotal time. Mirati has an extremely talented team with the potential to produce innovative and transformative treatment options for patients and I'm thrilled to be a part of the continued growth of the Company," said Ms. Gizzi.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati's lead drug candidate, sitravatinib, is designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is currently enrolling patients.

Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This previously difficult to drug target is present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research on G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations including G12D which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.mirati.com .

