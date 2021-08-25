Mirati Therapeutics Clinical Research at ESMO Congress 2021 to Highlight Progress with Investigational Adagrasib and Sitravatinib in Patients with Lung and Colorectal Cancers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced two oral presentations of clinical data will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021, reinforcing the clinical benefit of adagrasib, a KRASG12C inhibitor, and sitravatinib, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The congress will take place virtually from September 16 to 21, 2021.

"Mirati continues to make important progress in demonstrating the clinical impact our investigational treatments may have on patient outcomes in lung and colorectal cancers," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "The data we are presenting at ESMO will show how adagrasib alone and in combination with cetuximab offer encouraging clinical activity in patients with KRASG12C-mutated colorectal cancer. In addition, updated survival data from our Phase 2 study evaluating sitravatinib with nivolumab supports the potential of this combination for patients with advanced lung cancer whose tumors are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors."

Dr. Baum added, "We are investigating several combination approaches in our expanding pipeline with the goal of improving standards of care and the course of treatment for people with cancer. We are thankful to the investigators and patients, without whom our research would not be possible."

Learn more about Mirati's development of therapies that target the genetic and immunological drivers of cancers at Mirati.com/science.

Mirati studies at ESMO Congress 2021 include:

*All times noted are Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Presentation Title: KRYSTAL-1: Adagrasib (MRTX849) as Monotherapy or Combined with Cetuximab in Patients With Colorectal Cancer Harboring a KRASG12C Mutation

Author: Jared Weiss

Abstract Number: LBA6

Session: Presidential Symposium II

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 15:47-16:02 CEST | Channel 1

Presentation Title: MRTX-500: Phase 2 Trial of Sitravatinib (Sitra) + Nivolumab (Nivo) in Patients (Pts) With Nonsquamous (NSQ) Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Progressing on or After Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor (CPI) Therapy

Author: Ticiana A. Leal

Abstract Number: 1191O

Session: NSCLC Proffered Paper Session II

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 14:10-14:20 CEST | Channel 4

About Adagrasib (MRTX849)

Adagrasib is an investigational, highly selective, and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C that is optimized to sustain target inhibition, an attribute that could be important to treat KRASG12C mutated cancers, as the KRASG12C protein regenerates every 24-48 hours. Studies of adagrasib have shown that the drug has a long half-life, extensive tissue distribution and is well tolerated. Adagrasib has also shown single-agent responses in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors with KRASG12C mutations. Adagrasib is a being evaluated in several clinical trials in combination with other anti-cancer therapies with strong scientific rationale in patients with advanced solid tumors. Registration-enabling studies are ongoing in NSCLC and colorectal cancer. For more information visit Mirati.com/science.

About Sitravatinib

Sitravatinib is an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including TAM family receptors (TYRO3, Axl, Mer), split family receptors (VEGFR2, KIT) and RET. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®), an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, in patients whose cancers have progressed despite treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. Sitravatinib's potent inhibition of TAM and split family RTKs may overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy through targeted reversal of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, enhancing antigen-specific T cell response and expanding dendritic cell-dependent antigen presentation. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are resistant to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and progressed on platinum doublet therapy, including the ongoing potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combinations with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, sitravatinib in combinations with checkpoint inhibitors are being evaluated in selected checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRASG12D inhibitor, MRTX1719, an investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics Inc., visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib, MRTX1719 and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

