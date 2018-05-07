Mirati Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results

"We have made significant progress in all of our programs and continue to be encouraged by positive clinical results for sitravatinib and mocetinostat with planned data presentations at a fall oncology conference," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we are on track to file our planned Investigational New Drug application (IND) for MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor for KRAS, in the fourth quarter of 2018."

Financial Results for the First Quarter 2018

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $148.7 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $150.8 million at December 31, 2017.

License and collaboration revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $9.5 million, compared to none in the same period in 2017. License and collaboration revenues relate to the Collaboration and License Agreement between the Company and BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene"), which became effective January 7, 2018, under which the Company granted BeiGene an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize sitravatinib in Asia (excluding Japan and certain other countries).

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $19.7 million, compared to $14.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in research and development expenses is primarily due to an increase in third party research and development expense for sitravatinib due to the continuation and expansion of ongoing clinical trials. The increase is also related to continued development of our KRAS inhibitor program for costs associated with preparing to file a planned IND application for our selected lead clinical compound, MRTX849. These increases are partially offset by a decrease in glesatinib expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $5.2 million, compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2017. The increase is primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expense due to an increase in the fair value of stock options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $14.7 million, or $0.51 per share basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.73 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2017.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets







Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$ 148,652

$ 150,837 Other current assets

4,421

4,922 Total current assets

153,073

155,759 Property and equipment, net

484

525 Other assets

987

962 Total assets

$ 154,544

$ 157,246









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 15,761

$ 13,644 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities

249

— Total current liabilities

16,010

13,644 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

693

314 Total liabilities

16,703

13,958









Stockholders' equity

137,841

143,288









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 154,544

$ 157,246

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands except per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues







License and collaboration revenues

$ 9,467

$ — Total revenue

9,467

—









Expenses







Research and development

$ 19,659

$ 14,397 General and administrative

5,154

3,693 Total operating expenses

24,813

18,090









Loss from operations

(15,346)

(18,090)









Other income, net

637

244









Net loss

$ (14,709)

$ (17,846)









Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments

(288)

71









Comprehensive loss

$ (14,997)

$ (17,775)









Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.51)

$ (0.73)



















Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

28,844

24,384











