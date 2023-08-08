Mirati Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

Shares plans to initiate Phase 3 combination study evaluating adagrasib with pembrolizumab in first line non-small cell lung cancer in patients with TPS ≥ 50%

Announces compelling initial clinical data for MRTX1719 in MTAP-deleted cancers demonstrating favorable safety profile and early signs of strong clinical activity

David Meek to depart Company, Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Founder, to assume role of interim CEO during search for permanent CEO

Company will announce financial results for the second quarter 2023 along with recent corporate updates during a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023 along with recent pipeline and corporate updates.

"We are pleased to share the significant progress made during the second quarter of 2023, highlighted by an update to the clinical data and articulation of our path to develop KRAZATI® in front line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Coupled with strong second quarter KRAZATI sales performance, these data reinforce our belief that KRAZATI is the best-in-class KRASG12C inhibitor with significant potential to positively impact the lives of patients living with cancer," said Charles Baum, M.D, Ph.D., interim CEO, president and founder, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "Further, we advanced our robust pipeline of targeted oncology programs, including MRTX1719, our potentially first-in-class MTA cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, where we demonstrated a favorable safety profile, proof of mechanism and compelling early clinical activity in patients with MTAP-deleted cancers. Looking ahead, we are confident in the potential of our broad pipeline of innovative, potentially best-in-class programs including MRTX1133 and our next generation of KRAS inhibitors, as well as MRTX1719 and MRTX0902, our SOS1 inhibitor. We continue to demonstrate our proven expertise in the discovery and development of transformational treatments for people living with cancer."

Pipeline Updates

Adagrasib (Potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor)

In August, the Company shared updated clinical data in first-line NSCLC for the combination of adagrasib with pembrolizumab. The Company announced plans to begin enrolling patients with TPS ≥ 50% in a Phase 3 clinical study by year-end 2023.

with pembrolizumab. The Company announced plans to begin enrolling patients with TPS ≥ 50% in a Phase 3 clinical study by year-end 2023. In August, the Company shared that KRYSTAL 17, a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating adagrasib in combination with chemo-immunotherapy for patients with TPS < 50% has been initiated. The Company intends to provide an update on this study and outline potential registrational development plans in 2024.

in combination with chemo-immunotherapy for patients with TPS < 50% has been initiated. The Company intends to provide an update on this study and outline potential registrational development plans in 2024. In July, the company announced the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a negative opinion on the Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for KRAZATI ® ( adagrasib ) for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C -mutated advanced NSCLC. The evaluation of the full MAA is not impacted and will be considered by the CHMP following the data from KRYSTAL-12, a Phase 3 clinical study of adagrasib versus docetaxel in second line NSCLC patients. The Company has requested a formal reexamination of the Conditional MAA. (View Release)

( ) for the treatment of patients with KRAS -mutated advanced NSCLC. The evaluation of the full MAA is not impacted and will be considered by the CHMP following the data from KRYSTAL-12, a Phase 3 clinical study of versus docetaxel in second line NSCLC patients. The Company has requested a formal reexamination of the Conditional MAA. (View Release) In June, the Journal of Clinical Oncology published clinical results from the KRYSTAL-1 study of adagrasib , a potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, demonstrating durable intracranial activity in patients living with KRAS G12C -mutated NSCLC with untreated central nervous system metastases. (View Release)

, a potent and selective KRAS inhibitor, demonstrating durable intracranial activity in patients living with KRAS -mutated NSCLC with untreated central nervous system metastases. (View Release) In June, the Company presented updated clinical data for adagrasib as a targeted treatment for KRAS G12C -mutated advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), biliary tract cancer and other solid tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Based on these results, the Company plans to discuss a tumor agnostic Accelerated Approval approach with FDA by year-end 2023. (View Release)

as a targeted treatment for KRAS -mutated advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), biliary tract cancer and other solid tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Based on these results, the Company plans to discuss a tumor agnostic Accelerated Approval approach with FDA by year-end 2023. (View Release) The Company is on track to complete a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for third-line and beyond colorectal cancer in patients with a KRAS G12C mutation by year-end 2023.

mutation by year-end 2023. The Company continues to enroll in KRYSTAL-10, a Phase 3 registrational clinical study in second-line colorectal cancer patients, evaluating the combination of adagrasib plus cetuximab versus chemotherapy. The Company expects to complete enrollment by year-end 2023 and plans to share top line results in 2024.

plus cetuximab versus chemotherapy. The Company expects to complete enrollment by year-end 2023 and plans to share top line results in 2024. The Company continues to enroll in KRYSTAL-12, a Phase 3 clinical study of adagrasib versus docetaxel in second line NSCLC patients. The Company plans to share data from this study in 2024.

MRTX1719 (MTA cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor)

In August, the Company presented initial clinical data from the Phase 1 dose escalation clinical study evaluating MRTX1719, an MTA cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors harboring MTAP-gene deletions, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and early signs of clinical activity. A manuscript characterizing the Company's preclinical and early clinical experience with 1719 including case studies from the Phase 1 study was accepted by Cancer Discovery and will publish online on August 8, 2023 . The Company expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in the first half of 2024.

MRTX1133 (Potent and selective KRASG12D inhibitor)

The Company continues to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical study with plans to share initial clinical data in the first half of 2024.

MRTX0902 (Potent SOS1 inhibitor)

In July, the Company initiated a cohort within the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the combination of MRTX0902 plus adagrasib with plans to share initial clinical data in 2024.

Sitravatinib (Potent TAM receptor inhibitor)

In May, the Company announced that the Phase 3 SAPPHIRE study evaluating sitravatinib plus nivolumab (OPDIVO®)1 in second or third line non-squamous NSCLC study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis. The Company plans to disclose study data at an upcoming medical meeting. (View Release)

Recent Corporate Updates

In August, the Company announced that David Meek departed as CEO. Charles Baum , M.D., Ph.D., will assume the role of interim CEO while the Company searches for a permanent CEO.

departed as CEO. , M.D., Ph.D., will assume the role of interim CEO while the Company searches for a permanent CEO. In June, the Company announced Carol Gallagher , Pharm.D. was appointed to the Company Board of Directors as an independent director. (View Release)

Second Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $779.4 million as of June 30, 2023 . Net reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments for the second quarter of 2023 was $122.9 million . The Company expects 2023 net cash burn to annualize within a range of $560 million to $580 million .

as of . Net reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments for the second quarter of 2023 was . The Company expects 2023 net cash burn to annualize within a range of to . Net KRAZATI® product revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $13.4 million and $19.7 million , respectively. Net product revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was comprised of $11.7 million of commercial sales and $1.7 million of sales to a third-party commercial customer for its clinical trials. There was no product revenue for the same periods in 2022.

was and , respectively. Net product revenue during the three months ended was comprised of of commercial sales and of sales to a third-party commercial customer for its clinical trials. There was no product revenue for the same periods in 2022. License and collaboration revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.3 million and $1.2 million , respectively, related to clinical supply revenue earned under the agreement with Zai Lab . License and collaboration revenue for the same periods in 2022 was $5.4 million and $6.1 million , respectively, related to a $5 million milestone payment from Zai Lab for the initiation of the first pivotal clinical trial of adagrasib for the first indication in China , and clinical supply revenue earned under the agreement with Zai Lab .

was and , respectively, related to clinical supply revenue earned under the agreement with . License and collaboration revenue for the same periods in 2022 was and , respectively, related to a milestone payment from for the initiation of the first pivotal clinical trial of for the first indication in , and clinical supply revenue earned under the agreement with . Cost of product revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.3 million and $2.1 million , respectively, of which $1.0 million and $1.6 million , respectively, related to product manufacturing and distribution costs, and royalties incurred on net sales of KRAZATI®, and the remainder represented non-cash amortization expense for our intangible asset. There was no cost of product revenue for the same periods in 2022.

was and , respectively, of which and , respectively, related to product manufacturing and distribution costs, and royalties incurred on net sales of KRAZATI®, and the remainder represented non-cash amortization expense for our intangible asset. There was no cost of product revenue for the same periods in 2022. Research and development expenses for three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $124.2 million and $250.9 million , respectively, compared to $128.3 million and $259.3 million for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in clinical development costs for sitravatinib as enrollment was completed in the SAPPHIRE Phase 3 clinical study in the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease in share-based compensation due to a decrease in the fair value of equity awards granted during the period, partially offset by increases in costs for earlier stage clinical development programs such as MRTX1133, and an increase in salaries and other employee related expense to support portfolio advancement.

were and , respectively, compared to and for the same periods in 2022, respectively. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in clinical development costs for sitravatinib as enrollment was completed in the SAPPHIRE Phase 3 clinical study in the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease in share-based compensation due to a decrease in the fair value of equity awards granted during the period, partially offset by increases in costs for earlier stage clinical development programs such as MRTX1133, and an increase in salaries and other employee related expense to support portfolio advancement. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $75.5 million and $149.0 million , respectively, compared to $54.2 million and $108.2 million , respectively for the same periods in 2022. The increases were primarily due to an increase in headcount-related costs, including share-based compensation and salaries, and commercial-related costs to support the marketing and sales of KRAZATI®.

were and , respectively, compared to and , respectively for the same periods in 2022. The increases were primarily due to an increase in headcount-related costs, including share-based compensation and salaries, and commercial-related costs to support the marketing and sales of KRAZATI®. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $176.9 million , or $3.04 per share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $176.4 million , or $3.18 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $361.5 million , or $6.22 per share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $364.8 million , or $6.57 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2022.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 779,434

$ 1,083,837 Accounts receivable, net 10,523

865 Inventory 8,644

3,020 Other current assets 20,316

21,239 Total current assets 818,917

1,108,961 Property and equipment, net 16,867

17,540 Intangible asset, net 14,397

14,914 Long-term investment 4,565

3,465 Right-of-use asset 35,431

36,122 Other long-term assets 24,866

21,645 Total assets $ 915,043

$ 1,202,647







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 32,507

$ 38,861 Accrued liabilities 107,483

120,587 Total current liabilities 139,990

159,448 Lease liability 42,722

43,661 Other liabilities 3,380

3,022 Total liabilities 186,092

206,131







Shareholders' equity 728,951

996,516







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 915,043

$ 1,202,647

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Product revenue, net $ 13,365

$ —

$ 19,656

$ — License and collaboration revenues 325

5,362

1,201

6,071 Total revenue 13,690

5,362

20,857

6,071 Expenses













Cost of product revenue 1,025

—

1,583

— Cost of product revenue - intangible asset amortization 258

—

517

— Research and development 124,187

128,339

250,870

259,315 Selling, general and administrative 75,490

54,228

148,980

108,179 Total operating expenses 200,960

182,567

401,950

367,494 Loss from operations (187,270)

(177,205)

(381,093)

(361,423) Other income (expense), net 10,357

760

19,594

(3,408) Net loss $ (176,913)

$ (176,445)

$ (361,499)

$ (364,831) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 26

(909)

2,069

(5,711) Foreign currency translation adjustment (34)

—

(65)

— Comprehensive loss $ (176,921)

$ (177,354)

$ (359,495)

$ (370,542) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.04)

$ (3.18)

$ (6.22)

$ (6.57) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 58,232

55,552

58,132

55,511

