Mirati Therapeutics To Participate In Citi's 15th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 15th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET/8:40 a.m. PT. Dan Faga, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will represent Mirati at the event.

The webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of the Mirati website at https://ir.mirati.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is developing sitravatinib, designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is currently enrolling patients.

Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This historically difficult to drug target is present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research in KRAS G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations, including G12D, which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. Our lead clinical candidate for KRAS G12D, MRTX1133, is in IND-enabling studies. For more information, visit www.mirati.com .

