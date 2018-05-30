Mirati Therapeutics To Present At Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, will present at the Jefferies Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 8th at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the conference.
The presentation will be webcast and made available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and replays will be made available for 90 days following the events.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who are most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where the ability of our product candidates to improve the immune environment of tumor cells may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.
