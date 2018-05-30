Mirati Therapeutics To Present At Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, will present at the Jefferies Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 8th at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate overview at the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and made available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and replays will be made available for 90 days following the events.