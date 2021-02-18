Mirati Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a late-stage targeted oncology company, will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Friday, February 26 th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST at the 10 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Dan Faga , executive vice president and chief operating officer will represent Mirati in a fireside chat at the conference.

at / at the 10 Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. , executive vice president and chief operating officer will represent Mirati in a fireside chat at the conference. Wednesday, March 3 rd at 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. PST at the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. Charles M. Baum , M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer will represent Mirati in a fireside chat at the conference.

The webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of the Mirati website, Mirati Investor Events and Presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mirati.com

