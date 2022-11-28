Mirati Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Combination Results and Host Virtual Investor Relations Event at ESMO IO

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced a late-breaking presentation of concurrent combination results of adagrasib and pembrolizumab in first line advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRASG12C mutation. Findings will be presented on December 7 at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO IO) Annual Congress as an oral presentation from 2:15 p.m.-2:25 p.m. CET / 8:15 a.m.-8:25 a.m. ET (Presentation #LBA4) during the "Proffered Paper session 1" session of the congress.

Mirati Therapeutics will host a Virtual Investor Event following the session on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CET / 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Investors and the general public are invited to access the live webcast of the presentation at the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com or by dialing the U.S. toll free +1 773-305-6853 or international +1 888-254-3590, confirmation code: 1294615. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately 2 hours after the event has ended at the same website.

