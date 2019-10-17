Mirati Therapeutics To Present Pre-Clinical And Initial Clinical Data For MRTX849, A KRAS G12C Inhibitor, At The 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced it will present pre-clinical data and initial clinical data on MRTX849, a novel and optimized KRAS G12C inhibitor, in presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, October 26-30, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center.

On Monday, October 28, beginning at 4:20pm EDT, pre-clinical MRTX849 data will be presented in an oral presentation, "The KRAS G12C Inhibitor, MRTX849, Provides Insight Toward Therapeutic Susceptibility of KRAS Mutant Cancers" during "Concurrent Session 5: Targeting the RAS/MAP Kinase Pathway" by Dr. James Christensen, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Mirati. Following the pre-clinical presentation, MRTX849-001 Investigator, Dr. Pasi A. Janne, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard University and the Scientific Director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science will highlight initial clinical data for MRTX849 in an oral presentation, "A Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Pharmacokinetics (PK), Safety, and Clinical Activity of MRTX849, a Mutant-Selective Small Molecule KRAS G12C Inhibitor, in Advanced Solid Tumors".

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Additionally, MRTX849 pre-clinical data will be presented in two poster presentations.

Poster Title: Discovery and Pre-Clinical Development of MRTX849: A Mutation-Selective KRAS G12C Inhibitor

Session Title: Therapeutic Agents: Other

Session Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Session Start Time: 12:30pm EDT

Session End Time: 4:00pm EDT

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Abstract/Poster Number: C069

Poster Title: The KRAS G12C inhibitor MRTX849 reconditions the tumor immune microenvironment and leads to durable complete responses in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in a syngeneic mouse model

Session Title: Late-Breaking Poster Session C: Therapeutic Agents: Other

Session Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Session Start Time: 12:30pm EDT

Session End Time: 4:00pm EDT

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Board Number: 156

Abstract/Poster Number: LB-C09

About MRTX849

MRTX849 is an investigational, orally-available small molecule that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit a form of KRAS which harbors a substitution mutation (G12C). KRAS G12C mutations are present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, 4% of colorectal cancer patients, and subsets of other types of cancer. Tumors characterized by KRAS G12C mutations are commonly associated with poor prognosis and resistance to therapy, and patients with these mutations have few treatment options. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial treating patients with molecularly-identified, KRAS G12C-positive advanced solid tumors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati's lead drug candidate, sitravatinib, is designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is currently enrolling patients.

Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This previously difficult to drug target is present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research on G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations including G12D which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati") that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Mirati's development plans and timelines, potential regulatory actions, expected use of cash resources, the timing and results of clinical trials, and the potential benefits of and markets for Mirati's product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation potential delays in development timelines, negative clinical trial results, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in the standard of care, as well as other risks detailed in Mirati's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Mirati undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

