Mirati To Present New Data In Renal Cell Carcinoma From Ongoing Phase 1b Clinical Trial Of Single Agent Sitravatinib At The 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

"These results demonstrate that sitravatinib is active as a single agent in the treatment of patients with refractory mRCC," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that the single agent data provide further rationale for the combination of sitravatinib with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for the treatment of mRCC. Our strategic partner, BeiGene, Ltd., intends to evaluate the combination of sitravatinib and the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab, in patients with mRCC following dose and schedule confirmation, that is anticipated to begin later this year."

Title: Evaluation of the Spectrum Selective RTK Inhibitor Sitravatinib in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) Refractory to Anti-Angiogenic Therapy

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Abstract Number: 4568

Poster Board: 394

Session Title: Genitourinary (Non-prostate) Cancer

Location: Hall A



About Sitravatinib

Sitravatinib is a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including TAM family receptors (TYRO3, Axl, Mer), split family receptors (VEGFR2, KIT) and RET. As an immuno-oncology agent, sitravatinib is being tested in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®), an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, in NSCLC patients who have experienced documented disease progression following treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. Sitravatinib's potent inhibition of TAM and split family RTKs may overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy through targeted reversal of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, enhancing antigen-specific T cell response and expanding dendritic cell-dependent antigen presentation.

Sitravatinib is also being evaluated as a single agent in a Phase 1b expansion trial enrolling patients whose tumors harbor CBL, CHR4Q12 and RET genetic alterations in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

About Mirati

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who are most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where the ability of our product candidates to improve the immune environment of tumor cells may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati") that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Mirati's development plans and timelines, potential regulatory actions, expected use of cash resources, the timing and results of clinical trials, and the potential benefits of and markets for Mirati's product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation potential delays in development timelines, negative clinical trial results, reliance on third parties for development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in the standard of care, as well as other risks detailed in Mirati's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Mirati undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-to-present-new-data-in-renal-cell-carcinoma-from-ongoing-phase-1b-clinical-trial-of-single-agent-sitravatinib-at-the-2018-asco-annual-meeting-300657705.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mirati.com

