Mirati To Present Pooled Clinical Data from Adagrasib's KRYSTAL-1 Study Demonstrating Overall Survival Results at Two-Years of Follow-Up at 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 16:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced a presentation of two-year follow-up from a pooled analysis of the Phase 1/1b Cohort and Phase 2 Cohort A for the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib in in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRASG12C mutation.

Findings will be presented at the 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer during the press conference on September 10th 10:35 a.m.10:40 a.m. SGT / September 9th 7:35 p.m.7:40 p.m. PT and as a mini-oral presentation in the "Targeted Therapy: KRAS and Beyond" session occurring on September 10th at 4:22 p.m. SGT / 1:22 a.m. PT.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.®
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Mirati's business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of KRAZATI® (adagrasib), MRTX1719 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), MRTX0902 (SOS1 inhibitor), and MRTX1133 (selective KRASG12D inhibitor), Mirati's technologies and Mirati's other products in development. Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs, financial or other projections, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's annual report on Form 10-K, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts
Investor Relations: [email protected]
Media Relations: [email protected]

