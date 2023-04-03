Mirati To Present Research at the AACR Annual Congress for Two Potentially First-in-Class Clinical Stage Programs

Preclinical data highlights MRTX0902 and MRTX1719 as potentially compelling targeted oncology treatment options

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced a presentation demonstrating in preclinical models the ability of MRTX0902, a selective and potent SOS1 inhibitor, to enhance anti-tumor activity and overcome acquired resistance in combination with either adagrasib, a potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, or an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor (e.g. osimertinib).

Findings will be presented on April 17 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2023) Annual Congress as an oral presentation at 3:36 p.m. -3:51 p.m. ET / 12:36 p.m.- 12:51 p.m. PT (Presentation #3499) during the Molecular Pathway Discovery and Translation in Solid Tumors mini session. The full abstract for the presentation can be found here.

In addition, Mirati will share poster presentations featuring MRTX1719, the company's novel MTA cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor. These posters highlight the mechanism by which MRTX1719 elicits potent and selective synthetic lethality in MTAP deleted tumors as well as the further enhancement of antitumor activity via rational targeted combination strategies (Posters #2778/1 and 2779/2). Posters can be viewed on April 17 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT during the Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session and will be available here.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

