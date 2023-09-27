Mirati To Present Updated Clinical Data at ESMO Congress 2023

Late-Breaking KRYSTAL-7 data demonstrates compelling efficacy and safety of adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L NSCLC

Data follows recent inclusion of the adagrasib in combination with an EGFR inhibitor listed in National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Colon and Rectal Cancers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage research and development biotechnology company, today announced several presentations to be unveiled at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2023 taking place October 20 to 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain, including updated clinical data showcasing the feasibility and potential of the investigational combination of KRASG12C inhibitor, adagrasib with pembrolizumab in a study of treatment naïve patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRASG12C mutation.

"Adagrasib is the first targeted KRASG12C inhibitor to show promising efficacy and early signs of durability in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in the front line setting," said Alan Sandler, M.D. chief medical officer, Mirati Therapeutics. "Based on this compelling data, we plan to initiate enrollment in a global Phase 3 study in the fourth quarter evaluating adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with KRAS G12C -mutated NSCLC with PD-L1 ≥50% with the hope of providing a better treatment option for these patients."

Presentation Title: KRYSTAL-7: Efficacy and safety of adagrasib with pembrolizumab in patients with treatment-naïve, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRASG12C mutation

Author: Marina C. Garassino

Abstract Number: 5053

Session: Proffered Paper session - NSCLC, metastatic

Presentation Date/Time: Fri, 10/20/23 16:40-16:50 CEST and 7:40-7:50 a.m. PST

Presentation Title: Adagrasib With or Without Cetuximab in Patients With KRASG12C-Mutated Colorectal Cancer (CRC): Analysis of Tumor Biomarkers and Genomic Alterations

Author: Meredith S. Pelster

Abstract Number: 3402

Session: Proffered Paper Session 1 – Gastrointestinal tumours, lower digestive

Presentation Date/Time: Sat, 10/21/2023 15:25-15:35 CEST and 6:25-6:35 a.m. PST

Presentation Title: SAPPHIRE: Phase 3 Study of Sitravatinib Plus Nivolumab Versus Docetaxel in Patients With Previously Treated Advanced Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Author: Hossein Borghaei

Abstract Number: 5049

Session: Proffered Paper session - NSCLC, metastatic

Presentation Date/Time: Fri, 10/20/23 16:00-16:10 CEST and 7:00-7:10 a.m. PST

Symposium: Near the conclusion ESMO 2023, Mirati is also sponsoring New Horizons in the Treatment of KRAS-Driven NSCLC and GI Cancers, an industry satellite symposium with Luis Paz-Ares, M.D., Ph.D. of Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, Aparna Parikh, M.D. of Mass General Cancer Center, Harvard Medical School and Keith Kerr, MB ChB, FRCPath, FRCPE of NHS Grampian. The symposium will discuss advances in targeting KRAS-driven NSCLC with a focus on the current status and future development of KRASG12C inhibitors, review the current status of targeted therapies for GI cancers and discuss the importance of timely molecular testing. The symposium will be held on October 23 from 13:00-14:30 CEST in the Valencia Auditorium, Hall 10, IFEMA Madrid.

