MiraVista Diagnostics Expanding Laboratory, Clinical Capabilities, Increasing Diagnostic Offerings

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiraVista Diagnostics, a global leader in diagnostic testing for fungal diseases, has advanced unprecedented growth in 2019. The company's recent expansion efforts include a 27 percent growth in workforce, construction of 24,000 square feet of research and development space, expansion of molecular diagnostic capabilities and development of in vitro diagnostics manufacturing, all in the last nine months.

The Indianapolis-based company, which processes over 165,000 fungal diagnostic tests annually, has invested more than $5.3 million to expand and equip its headquarters, doubling the size of its facility.

Last year MiraVista received a grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to support their laboratory expansion and workforce training. MiraVista plans to continue expanding operations and create new jobs through the end of 2020.

"We're incredibly proud of our growth in the past year. We've had a vision for MiraVista to better serve the life science industry globally and to help medical professionals with more accurate diagnoses. That vision has come to fruition," said Dr. Joseph Wheat, founder of MiraVista Diagnostics. "We'll continue our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in clinical accuracy and sensitivity for detection of serious fungal diseases as we move forward."

MiraVista was founded in 2002 by Dr. Wheat, whose infectious disease research contributions resulted in the development of the first histoplasmosis antigen test in 1986. Family owned and operated, the company serves the medical and healthcare sectors in the U.S. and Canada, processing antigen and antibody detection tests for Coccidioides (associated with Valley Fever), Aspergillus, Histoplasma, Blastomyces and Cryptococcus. MiraVista offers specialized diagnostic testing, same-day turnaround and consultation with experts in infectious diseases and pathology.

To accommodate its growth, the company has been hiring throughout 2019 for a clinical laboratory pathologist, customer service representatives, medical laboratory technicians, research scientists, sales associates, and continues to add key personnel. Positions offer salaries above both the state and Marion County average wages. Interested applicants may view open positions and apply at www.miravistalabs.com.

ABOUT MIRAVISTA DIAGNOSTICS

